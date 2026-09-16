NSG Regional Centre To Be Established In Ayodhya, Yogi Cabinet Approves Free Allotment Of 26 Hectares Of Land | AI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken a major step to further strengthen security arrangements at Ayodhya Dham and Shri Ram Mandir. At the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet approved a proposal to transfer 26 hectares, or approximately 65 acres, of barren land in Milkipur tehsil of Ayodhya free of cost to the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish a Regional Center of the National Security Guard (NSG). This will further strengthen the capacity to address any potential security challenge in Ayodhya and ensure a swift response in an emergency.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna stated that after the construction and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya has emerged at the national and international level as a major cultural, religious and strategic center. A large number of devotees, distinguished guests and tourists from India and abroad are continuously visiting the city. As a result, the area's security sensitivity has also increased considerably. In view of this, permanent deployment of an NSG Regional Center in Ayodhya has become necessary.

The Cabinet has formally approved the free transfer of 26 hectares of barren land in village Pure Lalkhan of Milkipur tehsil to the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish an NSG Regional Center for the use of the National Security Guard. The market value of the concerned land has been stated to be Rs. 16.90 crore.

The transferred land will be used only to establish the NSG Regional Hub. Any other use will be strictly prohibited. In view of the special security sensitivity of Ayodhya and the paramount importance of national security, the Government has granted relaxation as an exception under the provisions prescribed in the Government Order of the Revenue Department regarding land allotment.

It has also been clarified that if the allotted land is not utilized for the proposed purpose within the next three years, or if the requirement ceases in the future, the land will automatically revert to the disposal of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department. This ensures the land is used in accordance with the prescribed purpose.

Establishing an NSG Regional Hub in Ayodhya will not only strengthen security arrangements for the Shri Ram Mandir complex and the Ayodhya region, but also provide strong security cover for the internal security arrangements of highly sensitive and strategic installations in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.