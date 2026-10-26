Northern Railway To Organize Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5 From November 1st | AI Representational Image

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and the Railway Board, Northern Railway will organise Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5 from November 1 to November 30, 2026. Camps are proposed to be organised across all divisions and various workshops of Northern Railway to facilitate pensioners in submitting their life certificates conveniently.

With the objective of making the life certificate submission process simpler, digital and more convenient, Northern Railway is encouraging pensioners to make use of the Digital Life Certificate facility. Through this facility, railway pensioners can generate their Digital Life Certificates from anywhere in India at any time, without having to visit a pension office.

Railway pensioners can submit their life certificates digitally using face authentication technology through an Android or iOS device. This initiative aims to minimise the need for pensioners to visit banks and stand in long queues for submission of their life certificates.

Northern Railway has achieved encouraging results through the Digital Life Certificate camps organised during the last two financial years. Building on this progress, the Railway is encouraging railway pensioners and family pensioners to make greater use of this digital facility.

Northern Railway appeals to all railway pensioners and family pensioners to avail themselves of this facility and submit their life certificates within the stipulated time limit, without waiting until the last date.