Noida International Airport To Give New Impetus To Development Of Entire Western Uttar Pradesh: Mahesh Sharma |

Lucknow: MP Mahesh Sharma has targeted those making fun of the waterlogging that occurred during rainfall at Noida International Airport in Jewar. He stated, "Making an issue out of water accumulating for a few minutes due to rain at such a large and historic project and making fun of the airport reflects the frustration of some people. This clearly shows who is troubled by the airport’s success and to what extent."

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Mahesh Sharma further added, "Noida International Airport is going to give new impetus to the development of the entire western Uttar Pradesh. It will create new opportunities for employment and investment in the region, while also strengthening connectivity with the country and the world. The minor systemic challenges that arise in such a large project cannot stop this journey of development."

The MP informed that Jewar Airport will transform the identity of the entire region in the coming years and take its economy to new heights.

He said, "Instead of making fun of the entire project by making a video of waterlogging for a short period during rainfall, its long-term impact and its role in the development of western Uttar Pradesh should also be considered."