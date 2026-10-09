Noida International Airport To Be Named After PM Modi As CM Yogi Cabinet Approves 'Narendra Modi Jewar International Airport' | PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved a proposal to name the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar as Narendra Modi Jewar International Airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after a cabinet meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to the development of Uttar Pradesh, citing projects such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the restoration of the idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was brought back from abroad.

The chief minister said the cabinet had unanimously praised the Prime Minister’s contribution to the state. He described the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Modi as a close one, adding that the state had made significant progress since 2017 under the BJP’s double-engine government.

“In view of his contribution towards development of Uttar Pradesh, the State cabinet has decided to name the Jewar International Airport as Narendra Modi Jewar International Airport,” Yogi said.

Infrastructure expansion across Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had expanded its infrastructure through expressways, highways, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and metro services. The development of the Jewar International Airport and the expansion of air connectivity had further strengthened the state’s transport network, he added.

The chief minister said improved infrastructure had helped Uttar Pradesh emerge as a logistics hub. Projects such as the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow and the PM MITRA textile park were expected to accelerate industrial growth, attract investment and create employment opportunities.

Welfare initiatives under Modi's leadership

Adityanath also highlighted welfare initiatives undertaken under Modi’s leadership for the poor, disadvantaged sections, backward communities and women. He cited the introduction of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections as one of the key decisions.

Also Watch:

According to the chief minister, farmers had received Rs 1 lakh crore, while more than 65 lakh houses had been provided in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said 3.67 crore ration cardholders were receiving free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Health coverage and drinking water access

The state had also issued 6.08 crore Ayushman cards to provide health coverage, while efforts to extend tap water connections to households were improving access to drinking water, he said.