Noida Airport Inauguration Flight Signals Faster Connectivity And Economic Growth Across Uttar Pradesh

ANI

Noida/Lucknow: On the historic occasion of the inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport, the state government aircraft took off on its maiden flight from the Jewar runway, marking the beginning of a new era of development.

On this special flight, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath traveled from Noida to Lucknow.

This inaugural flight of the state aircraft not only marked the formal commencement of airport operations but also opened new avenues for improved connectivity and accelerated development in the state.

Travel between western Uttar Pradesh and the state capital will now become more seamless and faster, directly benefiting trade, investment, and mobility.