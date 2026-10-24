'No Matter How Deeply A Criminal Conceals Himself Behind The Veil Of Deepfake Technology, We Will Track Him Down': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in an era of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfakes, no matter how much a criminal hides behind the veil of technology, UP’s scientific and legal capabilities will track him down. “AI can be an aid for us, but it should not become the decision-maker. Technology must be guided by human judgment, rather than humans becoming dependent on technology's judgment. Complete dependence on AI could become a future crisis. By integrating scientific evidence, forensic investigation and modern technology, criminal investigations can be made more effective, while delays in delivering justice can also be reduced.”

CM addressed the three-day international conference ‘Tech Sangam 2026’, organized at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow on Saturday. On the occasion, he inaugurated ‘LEXQ Center of Excellence’, which works in the field of quantum forensics and legal compliance. He also launched the Consent Management Portal, laid the foundation stone of ‘Abhedya’ project and released the book ‘AI in Construction’. During the conference, experts shared their views on cybersecurity, digital evidence, quantum technology, forensic science and the judicial and administrative applications of AI.

लखनऊ, देश की पहली एआई सिटी बन रहा है।एसटीपीआई का विस्तार हो रहा है और सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस का भी निर्माण हो रहा है... https://t.co/QGFB2061dE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 24, 2026

Highlighting changes in law and order in the state, CM revealed that about 100 acres of land where the world-class forensic institute now stands had once been under the control of a major land mafia figure in Lucknow. At the time, even the police could not act effectively. After police officers shared information about the issue in 2017, an investigation was conducted and an FIR was registered against the land mafia figure. As soon as the second FIR was registered, he surrendered and vacated the land.

CM stated, “A decade ago, discussing subjects such as cyber forensics and quantum technology in Lucknow would have seemed like a dream. Today, institute built on that very land is giving a new direction to scientific investigation, modern crime investigation and technical education in the state.”

Explaining the importance of forensic science, CM cited the popular TV series ‘CID’. He remarked, “Earlier, people would watch on television how criminals were traced based on a single hair or fingerprint. Now, with the help of forensic science and modern technology, such investigations are becoming possible in real life.”

Referring to delays in the delivery of justice, CM Yogi cited the case of a mafia figure who committed his first crime in 1980 but could be convicted only in 2022, 42 years later, due to a lack of evidence and the destruction of DNA samples. This example demonstrates how important scientific evidence is in criminal investigations and why collecting evidence on time is essential for the judicial process.

CM explained that under the new criminal laws, special emphasis has been placed on collecting forensic evidence in offenses punishable with imprisonment of more than seven years. With this requirement in mind, the state is developing forensic laboratories across all 18 police ranges. Twelve laboratories are complete, while six others are in the final stage. In addition, more than 150 forensic vans have been deployed to help teams reach crime scenes, collect evidence, and accelerate investigations. The objective is to strengthen investigations based on scientific evidence and reduce unnecessary delays in disposing of cases in court.

Emphasizing UPSIFS’s concept of ‘Law with Labs’, which integrates law and laboratories, CM said science and law must complement each other. Reliable scientific investigations and evidence used in accordance with legal procedures make the justice system more effective. With this objective in mind, the LEXQ Center of Excellence will connect quantum technology with law, security, and forensic science. ‘LEX’ relates to law, while ‘Q’ relates to quantum. The center will promote quantum forensics, legal compliance, research, and technical education. This will create new opportunities for cooperation between law and modern science.

CM stated that data and technology have become the principal foundations of development in the present era. Describing data as the new oil, he remarked, “Just as crude oil was the most powerful force for the economy and trade in 20th century, data is the most important asset in the 21st century.” He added that Uttar Pradesh is moving toward becoming a major hub for AI and data centers. The state government aims to develop five gigawatts of data center capacity by 2030. Work is also underway to develop five major data center clusters for this purpose. Referring to the establishment of North India’s first semiconductor fab unit in Noida, he said investments in sectors such as data centers, semiconductors, cybersecurity and AI would strengthen the state’s technological capabilities and create new opportunities.

Speaking about industrial development and investment, CM said that approximately 14,000 industries were established in UP between 1947 and 2017, while 35,000 new industries have come up since 2017. He attributed this change to improved law and order and an investment-friendly environment. CM said the state had a land bank of about 75,000 acres and had received investment proposals worth ₹50 lakh crore.

Citing the example of the HCL center in Lucknow, CM Yogi explained that around 100 employees worked there in 2017, while the number has now increased to 12,600. Women are also working night shifts. CM presented this as an example of improved security and increasing women's participation in the workforce.

CM referred to the launch of Deepotsav in Ayodhya and changes in the city, saying electricity availability there was limited in 2017. Ayodhya is now being developed as a solar city and also has an international airport. UP accounts for approximately 60% of country’s total expressway network. The state has five international and 17 domestic airports. Infrastructure expansion and an investment-friendly environment have strengthened the state’s economy and helped Uttar Pradesh become one of the country’s leading economies.

On the occasion, Dr. G.K. Goswami, founding director of UPSIFS, shared details about the institute's establishment and achievements. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the institute on August 1, 2021. The institute has developed modern technical laboratories, including those for DNA, cyber and digital forensics. Work is underway to strengthen criminal investigations through AI, robotics and other emerging technologies.

Dr. Goswami said the institute has trained more than 5,000 officers associated with the police, defense forces and administration so far. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna referred to discussions taking place at the conference on subjects such as cyberbullying and digital evidence. He also highlighted the institute’s role in training specialists in crime scene management and developing modern forensic capabilities.

Prof. Tanuja Singh, president of the University of Indianapolis, USA, praised the work underway in UP in AI and cyber technology. She said Uttar Pradesh is developing the capability to lead in these fields not only in India but also globally. Students from the state would play an important role in shaping the country’s future.

During Tech Sangam 2026, the state signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international institutions in education, technology, forensic science, and skill development. These included the University of Indianapolis (USA), Jiwaji University (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), SANS Institute (USA), Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (Lucknow), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (New Delhi), Directorate of Forensic Science Services (New Delhi), Digital India Corporation (New Delhi), Software Technology Parks of India (New Delhi), and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC, New Delhi).

On the occasion, NITI Aayog member Prof. Abhay Karandikar, University of Indianapolis President Prof. Tanuja Singh, Director General of Defence Cyber Agency Rear Admiral Sanjay Sachdeva, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Sarojini Nagar MLA Dr. Rajeshwar Singh, and UPSIFS founding director Dr. G.K. Goswami were present, along with cybersecurity and forensic experts, academicians and a large number of students from India and abroad.