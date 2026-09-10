Nitin Nabin, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Interact With Youth In Haldwani, Highlight Jobs, Startups & Skill Development | File Pic

Haldwani: BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a youth dialogue programme organised in Haldwani and interacted with young people. The discussion covered a wide range of issues related to careers, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, technology, sports and the future of Uttarakhand.

During the interaction, young participants raised questions before the National President and the Chief Minister on issues related to the development of the state and the country. They shared their experiences regarding various government schemes and offered suggestions concerning employment, self-employment and the availability of better opportunities in the state.

BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin said that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the potential of India’s youth is being given a new direction while new opportunities are being created for them. Initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Skill India, Make in India and Khelo India have provided young people with platforms to advance according to their talent, capabilities and skills. Today’s youth are not merely seeking employment but are also emerging as creators of jobs and new opportunities.

Interaction with youth in Haldwani | File Pic

He said that the role of youth is continuously increasing in an era of a rapidly changing economy and technology. New avenues of opportunity have opened up in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, startups, innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship. The youth of Uttarakhand possess immense talent and potential. By connecting their energy and capabilities with the development of the state, Uttarakhand can be taken to new heights.

Shri Nabin said that in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, it is important to expand opportunities for local employment, self-employment, tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship. The ideas, suggestions and aspirations of young people can play an important role in determining the future direction of the state. He called upon the youth to turn future challenges into opportunities and actively contribute to the building of a developed India.

He said that social media is a powerful medium and young people should use it positively for the development of society and the nation. To realise the vision of a developed India, all 1.4 billion citizens must work together. He also called upon young people to come forward in politics and public life and contribute to nation-building. He emphasised that time management is extremely important in life and that making effective use of time is essential for success.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the youth are the greatest strength of the country. India’s vast young population is providing the nation with new energy, fresh ideas and renewed capabilities. With the growing use of technology and innovation, new avenues of opportunity are opening up for young people.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming office as Chief Minister on July 4, 2021, his government began working with the resolve that “the youth and water of the mountains should both serve Uttarakhand.” In this direction, the recruitment process for vacant posts in government departments was accelerated, and around 34,000 young people have so far been appointed to government services. Strict action has been taken against those involved in irregularities in recruitment examinations, with members of cheating rackets being sent to jail and a strong crackdown launched on those who attempt to jeopardise the future of young people.

Shri Dhami said that the government is not limiting youth opportunities to government jobs alone but is also focusing on creating new avenues in self-employment, startups and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme, skill development programmes, homestays and the Chief Minister’s Udyaman Khiladi Scheme, young people are being provided opportunities to move forward.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is also rapidly establishing a new identity in the field of sports. Sports infrastructure in the state is being continuously expanded. Work has been taken forward towards establishing a Sports University in Haldwani and a Sports College for women in Lohaghat. Uttarakhand athletes winning more than 100 medals at the National Games is evidence of the state’s growing sporting talent and the changing sports environment.

He said that opportunities are being created for the youth in areas such as tourism, local products, science, innovation, Artificial Intelligence, robotics and emerging technologies. An Investors Summit was organised with the objective of generating new investment and employment opportunities, while efforts are also being made to expand industrial activities in the mountainous regions.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure equal opportunities for young people preparing for competitive examinations, the government is also providing free coaching facilities. He said that the talent, hard work and potential of Uttarakhand’s youth are the greatest strengths for building a developed Uttarakhand.

BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt, MP Shri Ajay Bhatt, public representatives, party office-bearers and a large number of young people were present on the occasion.