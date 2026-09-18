Nithari Case Convict Surendra Koli Found Hanging At Haridwar Tea Stall, Investigation Underway | X - VinayMishra96

Haridwar: Surendra Koli, an accused in the sensational Nithari killings case, was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday, nearly 19 years after he was jailed in connection with the case.

Body found at tea stall

Koli had been living in Haridwar for the past few months and was reportedly trying to keep his identity hidden. His body was found at a small roadside tea stall near Lal Mandir under the Sapt Rishi police outpost area. Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

According to local residents, Koli had rented the stall about four days ago and had paid the owner several months' rent in advance. He had also started working at a company in the SIDCUL industrial area around 15 days ago, where he reportedly identified himself as Sadaram. His colleagues were unaware of his real identity.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Nithari case accused Surendra Koli died by suicide by hanging himself at a tea stall in front of Lal Mata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road in the Bhupatwala area of North Haridwar. Koli had reportedly been selling tea there for the past few days, and his body… pic.twitter.com/THqRnbCbdJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026

Concerns before death

Residents said preparations for the Kumbh were underway in the area and authorities were removing encroachments. They said Koli appeared worried that his tea stall could be removed and that his advance payment could get stuck.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Nithari case background

Koli had spent nearly 19 years in prison before being released after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the last pending Nithari case in November 2025.

His name emerged after several children and women went missing from Nithari in Noida in 2005-06. The case shocked the country after human remains were recovered from a drain behind the house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher on December 29, 2006.

The Central Bureau of Investigation subsequently took over the investigation and several cases were registered against Koli. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 13 cases linked to the Nithari killings.

Also Watch:

Legal proceedings and release

The Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 of these cases in 2023. The Supreme Court later overturned his conviction in the last remaining case in November 2025, paving the way for his release after almost two decades in prison.

The circumstances leading to his death are being investigated.