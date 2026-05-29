NIPUN Bharat Mission To Gain New Momentum As Yogi Govt To Provide Special Training To District Coordinators | File Pic [representative image]

NIPUN Bharat Mission to gain new momentum as Yogi govt to provide special training to district coordinators

State-level training to be held in Lucknow on June 1 and 2, district coordinators from all districts of the state to participate

Ground-level monitoring of NIPUN Bharat Mission and quality education enhancement activities to get a stronger foundation

Training to focus on improving learning outcomes and academic quality in school education

Training to be conducted at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow

Lucknow, May 29

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to take a major step towards making the NIPUN Bharat Mission and quality education campaign more effective at the grassroots level. In this regard, a state-level special training programme for District Coordinators (NIPUN Bharat Mission) and District Coordinators (Training) will be organised on June 1 and 2.

Instructions have been issued to all District Basic Education Officers to ensure the mandatory participation of the concerned district coordinators in the training programme.

The programme, to be held at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow, will witness participation from district coordinators representing all 75 districts of the state.

The objective of the training is to further strengthen the effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms related to the NIPUN Bharat Mission and quality education enhancement activities.

NIPUN Bharat Mission is not merely an educational programme but a comprehensive campaign aimed at strengthening children’s foundational learning abilities.

Over the past decade, the Yogi government has introduced extensive reforms in the infrastructure of council schools, technology-based monitoring systems, and teaching methodologies.

Through initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp, smart classes, digital monitoring, e-content, and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, significant transformations have been brought to the council school education system.

Now, through the special training of district coordinators, special emphasis is being laid on effectively implementing these reforms at the school level and making the education system more result-oriented.

The training programme will be organised in two batches. The first batch will be held on June 1 and will include participants from districts under the Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, and Chitrakoot divisions.

The second batch will be organised on June 2, wherein district coordinators from the Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Varanasi divisions will receive training.

The state government believes that real improvement in learning outcomes in schools can only be achieved when academic monitoring and the training system at the district level are strengthened.

With this vision, the training programme will equip district coordinators with knowledge and skills related to academic and administrative monitoring, data-based planning and decision-making, effective review processes, teacher support systems, and the procedures and systems necessary for improving Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs).

Along with this, district coordinators will also receive training on the goals of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), quality assessment, teacher capacity building, activity-based learning, and various aspects related to quality education enhancement in schools.

The initiative aims to promote quality learning in schools through better district-level planning, effective monitoring, and academic support.