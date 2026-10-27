‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ Camp Organised At KMVN, Mohan, To Raise Awareness About Social Security Schemes Among Employees & Employers | File Pic

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) organised a ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ camp at KMVN, Mohan, in Almora district. During the camp, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II Shri Akash Verma, along with Area Enforcement Officers Shri Aditya Joshi and Shri Shailesh Roy, listened to the grievances and concerns of representatives from various establishments and initiated the necessary action for their resolution.

On the occasion, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II Shri Akash Verma provided detailed information to the representatives of the establishments about various schemes and campaigns implemented by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. He particularly highlighted the objectives, benefits and key provisions of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), the Vishwas Scheme and the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign.

Shri Verma encouraged the representatives of establishments to avail themselves of the benefits of these schemes, ensure the enrolment of eligible employees in accordance with the prescribed rules, and comply with the provisions relating to social security.

The camp provided employees and employers with an opportunity to obtain information on provident fund, pension and other social security matters and interact directly with officials to seek resolution of their concerns.

The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ camp is an important initiative of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation aimed at making its services more accessible, enhancing awareness among employees and employers, and facilitating the redressal of grievances. Employees and employers attending the camp received information about various schemes and services offered by the organisation.

PIB DEHRADUN

Government of India

Dated: 27 October 2026