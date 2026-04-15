NIA Special Court Sentences Three Al-Qaeda Linked Operatives To Life Imprisonment In Major UP Terror Conspiracy Case

In a major crackdown on terrorism, a special court of the National Investigation Agency has sentenced three Al-Qaeda-linked operatives to life imprisonment in a high-profile terror conspiracy case. |

Lucknow: In a major crackdown on terrorism, a special court of the National Investigation Agency has sentenced three Al-Qaeda-linked operatives to life imprisonment in a high-profile terror conspiracy case. The convicts—Minhaj Ahmed, Musiruddin alias Musir, and Touhid—were found guilty of plotting large-scale attacks across Uttar Pradesh.

The case dates back to July 2021, when the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a terror module in Lucknow. Investigations revealed that the accused were affiliated with Al-Qaeda’s regional network and were planning coordinated bomb blasts in multiple cities, including the state capital, ahead of Independence Day. Explosives, including cooker bombs, arms, and incriminating documents were recovered during the operation.

According to probe agencies, the module was operating with guidance from foreign handlers, with links traced to Pakistan-based networks. Earlier ATS investigations in similar cases also highlighted how operatives maintained extensive contact with handlers across the border, receiving instructions and logistical support digitally.

The NIA, which took over the case, presented strong evidence in court, including digital records, weapons recovery, and witness testimonies. The court observed that the conspiracy posed a serious threat to national security and aimed at destabilizing peace in the region. Officials said the accused had been radicalised and were actively working to expand a terror network in Uttar Pradesh. The plot was successfully foiled before execution, preventing potential large-scale casualties.

Security agencies have termed the verdict a significant milestone in India’s fight against terrorism. The case also highlights the growing challenge of cross-border radicalisation and the role of digital communication in coordinating terror activities.

Authorities reaffirmed that strict action will continue against such networks to safeguard national security and maintain public safety.