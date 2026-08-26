Nepal Floods: UP Issues Helpline 1070 For Stranded Citizens, Border Districts Put On Alert | X

Lucknow, August 26: Amid the severe floods and natural disaster in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh Government has issued helpline number 1070 to assist citizens of the state stranded there. According to the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's Office, if any citizen of Uttar Pradesh is stranded in Nepal or requires any kind of assistance, their family members can immediately contact 1070. The state government has also initiated contact at the embassy level to ensure the safe return of citizens and provide them with immediate assistance.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Relief Commissioner's Office has contacted the Indian and Nepal Embassies. Both embassies have been requested to immediately share information with the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's Office if any Uttar Pradesh citizen stranded in Nepal is identified. This will enable the required assistance to reach the concerned person as quickly as possible. People have been appealed to provide information about their relatives stranded in Nepal without delay on helpline number 1070.

In view of the severe flooding in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa region, vigilance has been increased in Uttar Pradesh's border districts of Maharajganj and Kushinagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing the damage caused in Nepal as a matter of concern, has directed the administrations of both districts to ensure all necessary preparedness. Instructions have been issued to continuously monitor the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers. The Chief Minister has prayed for everyone's safety and well-being.