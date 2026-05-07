NCRB 2024 Report Shows Uttar Pradesh Crime Rate Below National Average: DGP Rajeev Krishna |

Lucknow: Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said, "The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for the year 2024 clearly establishes that crime rate is the only scientific and statistically appropriate basis for comparing crime among different states. Against the national crime rate of 252.3, Uttar Pradesh recorded a crime rate of only 180.2."

He stated, this improvement is the result of continuous and well-planned efforts. It proves that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals has moved beyond paperwork and is being implemented on the ground.

The DGP said, over the last 9 years, modern police stations, active Anti-Romeo squads, dedicated women help desks at every police station, fast-track courts providing quick justice to weaker sections, and strict action against organised crime have established the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. He said NCRB data stands testimony to this.

The DGP also informed, "In Uttar Pradesh, any person can visit a police station and file a complaint without fear or hesitation. Uttar Pradesh Police remains fully committed to this."

He added, even the smallest complaints received through digital platforms are taken seriously and converted into FIRs wherever required. Higher registration reflects a more sensitive, accessible, and transparent police force.

He further added that this is the culture Uttar Pradesh Police is building under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.