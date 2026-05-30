Navy Shaurya Vatika Inaugurated In Lucknow, Rajnath Singh Praises Yogi Govt's Transformation Of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Navy Shaurya Vatika in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the programme, Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said, “Earlier Uttar Pradesh was known for ‘One District One Mafia’, but today it is known for ‘One District One Product.’

He said, “This transformation is the result of the strong leadership of the popular Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh was once identified with goonda raj and poor law and order, but today the state has changed under the leadership of CM Yogi.”

Notably, the Navy Shaurya Vatika, built over more than 2 acres at a cost of Rs 19 crore as the second phase of the Navy Shaurya Museum, was inaugurated on the occasion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The Navy Shaurya Vatika is not just a tourist spot, but a living source of inspiration. It will tell future generations the price of the country’s freedom and security.”

He said, “The Navy Shaurya site will become an inspiration centre for Lucknow as well as a tourist hub. It will also become an identity of Lucknow. This reflects the progress of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

He added that Lucknow is now becoming a symbol of patriotism and military pride along with being a city of culture and tradition.

The Defence Minister said, “Everyone can see the way Uttar Pradesh is moving rapidly on the path of development today. The state was once known for goonda raj and poor law and order. People lived in fear and investors avoided coming to Uttar Pradesh. Investors believed that if they invested in the state, they would face trouble from criminals and anti-social elements.”

Rajnath Singh said, “Today’s Uttar Pradesh has changed, and not just the people of the state but the whole country knows this.”

The Defence Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh had become known for ‘One District One Mafia’, but today it is known for ‘One District One Product’. This is the biggest change.”

He said this transformation is the result of the strong leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He added, “The way CM Yogi handled the law and order situation in the state is an example in itself. Making the law and order system strong in a state like Uttar Pradesh is not an ordinary task.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has achieved great success on the law and order front. The people of Lucknow and the entire state are feeling that Uttar Pradesh is now flourishing, shining and moving ahead rapidly.”

He added that when the proposal for Shaurya Vatika was made, CM Yogi gave a very positive response.

The Defence Minister said, “A nation which respects its armed forces earns respect in the world. Keeping this spirit in mind, CM Yogi personally facilitated this prime location near Ekana Stadium and adjacent to the Gomti Wetland for the project. The Yogi government approved the budget quickly and personally monitored every important stage of the project. As a result, the work was completed in record time. I appreciate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government for this achievement.”