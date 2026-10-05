MP's Jhansi UP RISE Sees 12 Startup Teams Pitch Ideas, On Mint Wins Top Honour | X

Jhansi, October 05: UP RISE was organized on Monday at Gandhi Auditorium of Bundelkhand University with the mantra of dialogue, resolve and success. Bundelkhand University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mukesh Pandey inaugurated the program. Innovative youth presented their startup ideas at the event. Students and innovators from Bundelkhand University, as well as several neighboring districts, participated in the program.

On this occasion, youth and innovators received information about Yogi Government schemes through which they can obtain financial assistance for their startups or loans for their businesses. Concerned departments set up counters at the venue for registration under these schemes.

A total of 12 startup teams presented their ideas at the event. Of these, Abhishek and Nishant's startup, On Mint, was declared the Winner, while Junaid Rizwan and Sagar's startup, Ikshu, received the Runner-up award. Many startup founders, students, university teachers, startup mentors, and experts attended the event. Innovative youth presented their ideas, and experts offered suggestions and explained ways to obtain financial assistance through the Yogi Government schemes. Poet Mukul Sharma, the chief guest, entertained the youth by reciting his compositions.

As mentors and jury members, Connect Marcom Director Alay Rizvi, Stufit CEO Dr. Syed Shujaat Haider Jafri, and Institutions Innovation Council President Dr. Noor Alam Khan were present. Besides, Professor M M Singh, Dr. Sandeep and others from Bundelkhand University were also present.

Addressing the program, Vice-Chancellor of Bundelkhand University Professor Mukesh Pandey stated, "Programs like UP RISE will prove helpful in fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Youth will have to remain prepared to take advantage of the opportunities. This event will work to inspire opportunities, innovation and self-reliance."