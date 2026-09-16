 MoU With WorldFish Approved, Fisheries To Get A Boost
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MoU With WorldFish Approved, Fisheries To Get A Boost

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved an MoU between the state government, Fisheries Department and WorldFish for a fisheries project centre in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state produces 13.31 lakh tonnes of fish annually.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
MoU With WorldFish Approved, Fisheries To Get A Boost
MoU With WorldFish Approved, Fisheries To Get A Boost | AI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken a major step to promote fisheries in the state and expand its potential in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government, the Fisheries Department and WorldFish for the operation of the WorldFish Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Project Center in eastern Uttar Pradesh was approved.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said Uttar Pradesh currently produces 13.31 lakh tonnes of fish. Through the MoU, eastern Uttar Pradesh will promote fisheries using modern technology and scientific methods.

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The objective is to increase fish production, enhance fish farmers' incomes, and expand employment opportunities.

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