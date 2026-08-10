Message Of 'Nation First' To Reverberate From Town Hall To Railway Station Chowk

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Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening, will lead a grand Tiranga Yatra through the city on Monday, conveying the message of patriotism and ‘Nation First’. Organised under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Chief Minister will appeal to the people of the state to hoist the national flag at their respective homes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Tiranga Yatra on Monday by paying floral tribute at the statue of Rani Lakshmibai located in the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation premises. The yatra will then proceed through Town Hall, Golghar Chauraha, Ganesh Chauraha, Kalimandir and Yatayat Tiraha before reaching Railway Station Chowk. The yatra will conclude there with a floral tribute at the statue of Maharana Pratap.

This year, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a target has been set to hoist the national flag at five crore homes across the state. The Chief Minister has called for turning the campaign into a broad-based people’s movement.

The Tiranga Yatra is also an extension of this appeal.

During the programme, MP Ravi Kishan, Minister Sanjay Nishad, Gorakhpur Mayor Dr Manglesh Kumar Srivastava, Gorakhpur District Panchayat Administrator Sadhna Singh, along with local MLAs and officials, will be present.