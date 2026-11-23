Mathura Road Accident Kills 4 Including 2 Children, Leaves 3 Seriously Injured As MP Travellers' Swift Car Rams Into Stationary Truck On Delhi–Agra Highway | File Pic

Mathura: A horrific road accident on the Delhi–Agra Highway in Mathura claimed four lives, including two children, and left three others seriously injured on Monday morning after a car rammed into a stationary truck.

The accident occurred near Chhatikara Bridge in the Jaint police station area, when a Swift car carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh reportedly crashed into a truck parked along the highway. The impact was so severe that the car was badly mangled, leaving passengers trapped inside.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals, pulled the victims out of the wreckage. Four passengers were declared dead, while three injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the injured is reportedly in critical condition. The victims were travelling from Madhya Pradesh towards Vrindavan. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have lost control or fallen asleep, although the exact cause is yet to be officially established.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision. The tragedy has once again raised concerns over highway safety and the dangers of fatigue while driving.