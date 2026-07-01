Major Step By The Yogi Govt: AI-Enabled Portable X-Ray, MRI and Digital Mammography Machines To Be Installed In Uttar Pradesh To Modernise Healthcare System | X-@myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 1: The Yogi Government has taken another significant step towards making healthcare services in the state modern, accessible and technology-driven. With the objective of providing advanced and free diagnostic facilities to the people of the state, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh under the Prime Minister's Fund for the supply, installation and operation of AI-enabled portable handheld X-ray machines, 1.5 Tesla MRI machines and Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis (DBT) machines. The agreement will remain effective from June 2026 to March 2036.

This will enable citizens of the state, especially those living in rural and remote areas, to access modern radiology and imaging services close to their homes. It will also facilitate the timely detection of serious diseases, reduce delays in treatment and provide patients with better healthcare services.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Kumar Ghosh stated that this initiative will significantly strengthen Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system. He noted, "The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based advanced imaging technology will enable accurate diagnosis of cancer, tuberculosis (TB), heart disease and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at an early stage. Timely detection of diseases will make treatment more effective and also help reduce the mortality rate."

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He added, the primary objective of the MoU is to ensure that every citizen of the state has access to quality and modern diagnostic facilities. Special focus will be placed on areas where advanced diagnostic services have so far remained limited. This will also reduce regional disparities in healthcare services and lessen people's dependence on hospitals in major cities.

He further stated, "As per the MoU, the Government of India will be responsible for the centralized procurement, supply, installation, commissioning and initial maintenance of the machines. The Government of Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, will develop the necessary infrastructure at the concerned healthcare institutions, ensure site readiness, obtain all required regulatory approvals, and take responsibility for the effective operation and maintenance of the equipment with the availability of trained human resources. This coordinated mechanism will ensure the timely and quality implementation of the project."

According to the MoU, a state-of-the-art real-time IT portal will be developed to monitor the functioning of all machines. Through this digital platform, the operational status, utilization, services provided, number of beneficiaries undergoing diagnostic tests, and the performance of each machine will be monitored on a regular basis.

This will enhance transparency in healthcare services, ensure optimal utilization of equipment, and enable prompt corrective action whenever required.

Keeping the long-term operation of the equipment in view, all machines provided under the Prime Minister's Fund will be covered by a one-year warranty, followed by comprehensive annual maintenance for the next nine years. This arrangement will ensure uninterrupted maintenance of the machines and the continuous availability of quality diagnostic services for patients.