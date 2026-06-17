Major Achievement: Uttar Pradesh Joins The Country’s Prestigious 2 GW Rooftop Solar Club | File pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the field of residential rooftop solar energy by surpassing the historic mark of 2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity. With this achievement, Uttar Pradesh has joined the country's prestigious '2 GW Rooftop Solar Club', where only leading states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra had been present so far.

This achievement is being attributed to the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the growing public participation in solar energy across the state. Under the scheme, a large number of consumers have installed solar plants on the rooftops of their homes and adopted clean and affordable energy.

During this period, UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh stated that this achievement in the energy sector is not merely a statistical milestone but a symbol of the state's growing strides toward energy self-reliance. The expansion of residential rooftop solar systems is providing relief to consumers in electricity bills while also contributing to environmental conservation and reducing carbon emissions.

The success achieved by the state has been made possible through the significant contributions of UPNEDA's empanelled vendors, officials and employees of the power department, banking institutions, and lakhs of consumers. Coordinated efforts by various departments and institutions have played an important role in transforming solar energy into a people's movement.

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Through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid growth in the residential solar energy sector. Considering the current pace of progress, the state is steadily strengthening its position among the top-performing states in the country. Officials believe that if the present momentum continues, Uttar Pradesh could reach new heights in the coming months and challenge the country's leading states in the field of residential rooftop solar installations.

This achievement of Uttar Pradesh is being regarded as a significant milestone in the state's journey toward a green energy future and energy self-reliance.