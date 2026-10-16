Mahanisha Puja To Be Held At Gorakshpeeth On Sunday; CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Havan And Pray For Public Welfare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Gorakhpur: The spiritual rituals that have been underway since the first day of Sharadiya Navratri at Gorakshpeeth, the sacred penance site of Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, will move towards their most special and auspicious phase from Sunday. Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will remain immersed in special rituals, worship, and traditional celebrations for three consecutive days, from Sunday to Tuesday. On Sunday evening, Ashtami (October 18), he will participate in the traditional Nishaa Puja at Gorakshpeeth, while the ritual of Kanya Pujan will be performed by him on Monday (October 19), on the occasion of Navami.

After Navratri concludes, on Dussehra, Tuesday (October 20), Gorakshpeethadhishwar will perform special worship of Guru Gorakshnath and lead the Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath Temple.

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Gorakshpeethadhishwar performed Kalash Sthapana at the Shaktipeeth inside Gorakhnath Temple. Yogi Kamalnath, chief priest of Gorakhnath Temple, is performing the subsequent daily Navratri worship rituals on his behalf. From observance of Ashtami through Vijayadashami, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will personally be present for worship and ritual programmes. On Sunday (October 18), Ashtami of Navratri, Gorakshpeethadhishwar will perform Mahanisha Puja and Havan in accordance with prescribed rituals and pray for public welfare.

At Gorakshpeeth, ritual of Kanya Pujan, symbolising reverence and respect for women, will be held on Monday (October 19) from 11 a.m. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform Kanya Pujan and carry forward the Gorakshpeeth tradition of reverence for women. Gorakshpeethadhishwar will wash the feet of nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga and worship them according to prescribed rituals by applying a tilak of roli, sandalwood paste, curd, and akshat on their foreheads. He will serve them a meal with full devotion, offer dakshina and gifts, and seek their blessings.

As per tradition, Batuk Pujan will also be performed on this occasion. On Tuesday (October 20), after the special worship of Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ji and the tilak ceremony of Gorakshpeethadhishwar, a grand Vijayadashami procession will take out in the evening.

The Vijayadashami procession, which sets out from Gorakhnath Temple on Dussehra under the leadership of Gorakshpeethadhishwar, is a special attraction of Gorakhpur's festive traditions. The procession reflects social harmony. People from every section of society participate, and members of minority communities, including Muslims and the weaver community, also extend a grand welcome to the procession.

Chaudhary Kaifulwara, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy, whose family has welcomed the Vijayadashami procession for three generations, says they gather with flower garlands hours in advance, a short distance from the temple's main entrance, to welcome Gorakshpeethadhishwar.

In keeping with the distinctive tradition of Gorakshpeeth, the Vijayadashami procession of Gorakshpeethadhishwar will once again be taken out with great pomp from Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday evening (October 20). After receiving the blessings of Peethadhishwar Guru Gorakshnath, he will board his vehicle.

Accompanied by trumpets, drums, and band music, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar procession will reach Mansarovar Temple. Upon arrival, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers to Devadhidev Mahadev at Mansarovar Temple, which is associated with Gorakshpeeth.

Thereafter, the procession will proceed to the Mansarovar Ramlila Ground. During the Ramlila being staged there, he will perform Lord Shri Ram's coronation. Devotees will also worship Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, Lakshman, and Hanuman Ji, followed by an aarti. In addition, during the traditional Tilakotsav ceremony held at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami, Gorakshpeethadhishwar will bless devotees.

Gorakhnath Temple will also host a traditional feast on Dussehra evening, attended by people from all sections of society, regardless of wealth, caste, or religion.