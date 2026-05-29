Lucknow’s ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ To Honour Indian Navy’s Valour & Legacy

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’, developed in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, will be inaugurated on May 30 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Vatika is dedicated to the bravery, valour, and technological excellence of the Indian Navy. Developed in CG City, the Vatika is being seen as a special gift from the Yogi Government to the people of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, while speaking about the inauguration ceremony, said that ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ is a tribute site dedicated to the brave warriors of the Indian Navy. He said that this museum will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations and strengthen the spirit of patriotism and military pride among youth. Visitors to the museum will feel proud of the duty and valour displayed by the Indian Navy.

The Tourism Minister further stated that ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ is set to emerge as a new destination on the tourism map of the state capital. The retired Indian Navy warship INS Gomati will be a special attraction for visitors.

He informed that the project has been developed jointly by the Indian Navy and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department as a state-of-the-art open-air museum and interpretation centre.

At ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’, the retired Indian Navy warship INS Gomati has been installed as the main attraction. The warship was retired from service on May 28, 2022. Other attractions include an anchor, AK-726 medium-range gun, CET-53M submarine obstacle equipment, ZIF-101 launcher with RJ, capstan drum, main mast, and the ship’s propeller.

The Tourism Minister said that in the coming years, ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ will emerge as one of the country’s leading military tourism destinations. Tourists visiting the site will be able to gain comprehensive knowledge about the history of the Indian Navy, war operations, technological capabilities, and maritime security.

He added that the site will also play an important role in encouraging patriotism and interest in defence services among children and youth.