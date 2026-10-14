Lucknow's Flood-Affected Villages Get Drone Spraying As AK Sharma Orders Intensive Cleanliness Drives | X - aksharmaBharat

Lucknow, October 14: The Yogi government is accelerating relief and rescue operations to restore normal life in flood-affected areas and protect people from diseases. In this regard, Urban Development and Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma conducted an on-site inspection of flood-affected areas in Saintha and nearby villages in Lucknow's Malihabad Assembly constituency. During the visit, he reviewed relief and rescue operations, cleanliness arrangements, and the facilities being provided to affected residents, and issued necessary instructions to officials.

Minister A.K. Sharma said that after floodwaters recede, the risk of diseases spreading among people and animals increases due to flies and mosquitoes, as well as contaminated water and air. In view of this, the government must ensure effective arrangements for cleanliness, spraying of medicines, and drainage in the affected areas.

He inspected the medicine spraying carried out using drone technology and instructed officials to use it in other affected areas as needed.

The Urban Development Minister inspected the flood relief camp and the medical relief camp and took stock of the facilities available there. He reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in areas where the floodwaters had receded and encouraged sanitation workers.

He also instructed municipal corporation officials, sanitation workers, and other concerned personnel to conduct cleanliness drives in coordination so they could reduce the risk of infections and mosquito-borne diseases in the affected areas.

During the inspection, the Urban Development Minister interacted with flood-affected residents, listened to their problems and distributed relief materials. He instructed officials to ensure that relief materials and essential facilities reached every affected family.

He also emphasized ensuring medical care, safe drinking water, and cleanliness arrangements in the affected areas.

He said that the government and administration stand with the people during this challenging time. Providing relief to flood-affected people and restoring normal life are the government's priorities. The government will not allow any shortcomings in relief and rescue operations. Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar and other concerned officials were present during the inspection.