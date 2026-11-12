Lucknow Triple Murder Case LDA Bulldozes House Of Prime Accused Rishabh Shukla Over Alleged Illegal Construction | File Pic

Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday carried out a major bulldozer operation against the residence of Rishabh Shukla, the prime accused in the sensational Saadatganj triple murder case. The house in Brahmani Tola was demolished, bringing the administration's action against the accused's property to a major stage.

According to reports, the demolition followed investigations into alleged unauthorised construction at the property. The administration had earlier taken action against the boundary wall and examined the land records to establish the extent of illegal construction.

The triple murder took place on October 26 following a dispute over parking and a raised platform in the locality. The accused allegedly opened fire on his neighbours, killing three members of the Tiwari family: Shivaji Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari and Shivaji's son Suyash. The incident had triggered widespread outrage, with the victim's family accusing local police of ignoring earlier complaints.

Following the incident, authorities intensified action against the accused and his family. Several family members were also arrested in connection with the case.

The LDA had previously examined the property using technical surveying methods. Officials also explored satellite-based assessment to determine the construction's status and boundaries.

The latest demolition marks another administrative action following the killings. Meanwhile, the criminal investigation into the triple murder continues.