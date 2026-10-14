Lucknow Residents Can Buy Sugar At ₹52 Per Kg As CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Concessional Sale, Check Prices & Timings | X

Lucknow, October 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the Sugar Industry and Department of Sugar cane and Cane Development to review sugar prices and issued special instructions to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. Following the Chief Minister’s directions, the Sugar Industry and the Department of Sugar cane and Cane Development will provide sugar to the public at a concessional rate of just ₹52 per kg.

Consumers can avail themselves of this facility at the sugar sales centre of the Sugar Corporation/Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation located on the premises of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Ganna Kisan Sansthan. The prices of 1 kg and 2 kg packets are ₹52 and ₹102, respectively. The prices of 5 kg and 50 kg packets have been fixed at ₹250 and ₹2,500, respectively.

The prices of 1 kg and 2 kg packets of sugar produced by the Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sampurnanagar, will remain ₹51 and ₹102, respectively, while the prices of 5 kg and 50 kg packets have been fixed at ₹245 and ₹2,400, respectively.

According to the department, this special sugar sale will operate regularly on every working day. Citizens can avail themselves of the facility by visiting the sugar sales centre on the Ganna Kisan Sansthan Parisar between 10 am and 5 pm.

All necessary arrangements have been completed at the sales centre to ensure convenience and smooth purchases for consumers. Consumers can purchase sugar according to their daily requirements.

The Department of Sugar Cane and Cane Development appealed to the residents of the state capital to make maximum use of this public welfare initiative. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department remains committed to providing similar practical relief to the public in the future.