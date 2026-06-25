Lucknow Mourns Hazrat Abbas As Historic Alam-e-Fateh Furat Procession Draws Thousands |

Lucknow: A wave of devotion and mourning swept through Lucknow on Wednesday as thousands of mourners participated in the historic Alam-e-Fateh Furat procession commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.), the brother of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and standard-bearer of the Karbala caravan.

The procession began from the Dariyawali Mosque on the banks of the Gomti River and concluded at Imambara Gufranmaab in Chowk. The route resonated with chants of “Ya Sakina, Ya Abbas” as mourners performed matam and paid tribute to Hazrat Abbas’s sacrifice while attempting to bring water for the thirsty children of Karbala.

Before the procession, a majlis addressed by Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi recounted the events of Karbala and the bravery of Hazrat Abbas. The emotional narration moved many attendees to tears.