Lucknow Horror: Father Kills Minor Daughter, Burns Face To Hide Identity; Police Expose Conspiracy

Police uncover brutal murder of minor girl in Lucknow, allegedly killed by her father and accomplice | File Photo

Lucknow, April 20: In a shocking case from Lucknow, police have uncovered that a minor girl was allegedly murdered by her own father, who later tried to destroy her identity by burning her face with acid. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city due to its brutality and betrayal of trust within the family.

Police uncover murder conspiracy

According to police, the accused father, Vijay Kumar Chaubey, along with his associate Abdul Mannan, strangled the 16-year-old girl. Investigations revealed that he was reportedly upset over his daughter’s alleged relationship, which led him to plan the murder. After committing the crime, the accused took the body from Chinhat to Barabanki and dumped it near a canal.

Attempt to mislead investigators

To mislead authorities, he even filed a missing person complaint, blaming the girl’s acquaintance for her disappearance.

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Arrests and ongoing investigation

The case came to light during police investigation, which exposed the conspiracy and led to the arrest of both accused. Police have also recovered key evidence, including the vehicle and items used in the crime.

Officials said further interrogation is underway to establish all aspects of the case. The incident has raised serious concerns about domestic violence and the need for greater awareness and intervention in family disputes.