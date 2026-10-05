Lucknow Floods: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Survey For Gomti Embankment From Faizullaganj To Naimish After Aerial Inspection | X

Lucknow, October 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey from Faizullaganj to Naimish on Monday and witnessed the severity of the floods; he then reached flood-affected people in the Bakshi Ka Talab area, enquired about their difficulties, and distributed relief material. The CM also visited the health camp here and obtained information from doctors about medicines and arrangements.

The Chief Minister met flood victims seated on chairs and enquired about the status of relief material, foodgrains, and other government-provided medical and support facilities. He also called the children over and gave them chocolates.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the severity of the floods that occurred in October. He said, "The severity of floods could be prevented to a considerable extent by constructing an embankment along the Gomti River."

The Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department to survey the riverbank from Faizullaganj to Naimish and construct an embankment.

He stated, "Proper arrangements should be made to drain rainwater from the villages that remain outside the embankment. After the embankment is constructed, if the river level rises, water inside should not accumulate and cause diseases; instead, it should be pumped out using pumping sets. The Irrigation Department should prepare a proposal for these works and initiate them at the earliest, so that this tragedy can be prevented in the future and the severity of floods can be brought under control."

The CM informed the flood victims about the phone call received from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh this morning. He also apprised them of the Defense Minister's concern regarding the floods. The Defense Minister also discussed how constructing an embankment from Faizullaganj to Naimish could help prevent floods.

On this, the CM told him the government had approved it and that the work would move forward soon after the funds were released. He said, "If such a robust arrangement was put in place, the embankment would be useful every season. During the rainy season, the river water would not come towards that side, while the water on this side would be pumped towards the river through pumping sets. LDA has constructed a Green Corridor, which is serving both road and security purposes. Similarly, arrangements would also be made for movement on the embankment."

The CM appealed to flood victims to face the disaster together during this hour of crisis. For people who have come out of the villages, arrangements should be made for them in schools and marriage halls instead of allowing them to sleep in the open. Arrangements should be made there for hot meals, milk for children, nutritious food for pregnant women, fodder for animals, and straw and bran.

Emphasizing animal safety and protection, the CM said arrangements should also be made to protect animals from waterborne diseases.

While interacting with flood victims in Akdariya Kala village, the Chief Minister stated, "Heavy rainfall had occurred in more than 50 districts over 10 days, due to which the water levels of several rivers had increased considerably. Lucknow was also among the areas that received excessive rainfall, but during that period the water level of the Gomti River had not increased to such an extent. However, due to rainfall in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Nepal, the water level of the Gomti River increased after the water started receding five to six days later. As a result, the areas from Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow North and Faizullaganj to Naimish are facing waterlogging and floods."

The Chief Minister assured the flood victims that the double-engine government stands with them. "I have been continuously assessing the situation here and keeping a watch on it. Today, I also visited the affected areas and reviewed the relief operations. Our public representatives are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations and are extending all possible assistance to the affected people along with the administration."

He stated, "Adequate funds had been provided to the administration for relief and rescue operations. In villages and localities submerged by floods, dry rations (10 kg rice, 10 kg flour, 10 kg potatoes, two kg arhar dal, one liter refined/mustard oil, salt, chili, spices, raincoats, buckets, lai-bhujia, candles, matchboxes) etc. have been made available for every family."

The administration has also been directed to arrange fodder for domestic animals such as cows, goats, buffaloes, and horses, milk for small children, and health/veterinary hospital camps.

The CM stated, "Saving every person's life is important for us. During the rainy season, when water accumulates, the risk of snake, scorpion, and other bites increases; therefore, arrangements for anti-snake venom have been made at every health center. Anti-rabies injections are also available. Instructions have been given to provide assistance of four lakh to the family in case of loss of life due to drowning or lightning."

He directed the administration to conduct a survey in case of damage to houses, loss of life, loss of animals, and damage to farmers' crops, and to provide compensation to farmers immediately. Hence, the government's support for farmers is evident.

The Chief Minister directed the police to deploy chowkidars, Home Guards, PRD personnel, and police patrols to secure villages at night, and to light Petromax lamps. Arrangements for Petromax lamps or solar lights should be made at the camp so that people can have the necessary convenience.

He assured people that those affected by the disaster need not worry, as the government would continue to arrange relief material. The Chief Minister assured the flood victims that the government would provide all possible assistance during the hour of disaster. The CM wished everyone happiness and good health.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, MLA Yogesh Shukla, Dr. Neeraj Bora, Member of the Legislative Council Pawan Singh Chauhan, BJP District President Vijay Maurya, Itaunja Nagar Panchayat Chairman Akhilesh Awasthi and others were present.