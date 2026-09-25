Lucknow: Congress Workers Protest In Rain, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation | File Pic

Lucknow: Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Lucknow on Friday despite heavy rain, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest was part of the Congress's nationwide agitation against what the party has described as "vote theft" and manipulation of electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Congress protest in Lucknow

Led by Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge and former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and state Congress president Ajay Rai, party workers marched from the Pradesh Congress headquarters towards the Chief Electoral Officer's office at Janpath Market.

The protesters raised slogans including "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod", "Gyanesh Kumar, Istifa Do" and "Vote Chor Kahan Milenge, BJP Ke Daftar Mein".

The march was stopped near the Sunni Waqf Board office on Mall Avenue, where a heavy police deployment had put up barricades to prevent the protesters from moving ahead. According to the Congress, a brief scuffle took place between party workers and police when they tried to cross the barricades.

Leaders detained during march

Police detained Gautam, Rai, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, several national secretaries, MP Rakesh Rathore, former state Congress president Brijlal Khabri and other party leaders and workers. They were taken in buses to Eco Garden and released later in the evening, the party said.

Addressing the protesters, Gautam accused Kumar of working in favour of the BJP and alleged that the Election Commission had been turned into the BJP's "B team".

"Gyanesh Kumar is betraying the country. He should be in jail," Gautam said, alleging that the powers given to the Election Commission under the Constitution were being used to benefit the BJP.

He demanded Kumar's immediate resignation and strict action against him.

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Congress raises electoral roll concerns

Rai said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised questions over the alleged nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission and accused the poll panel of compromising the democratic process.

Rai said the Congress had been raising questions over electoral rolls, including alleged deletion of names of eligible voters, addition of names and changes in Form 6, which is used for registering new voters.

"The Election Commission is an independent constitutional institution," Rai said, alleging that the SIR exercise had been conducted in a manner that benefited the BJP.

He said the Congress would continue its campaign until Kumar was removed from office.