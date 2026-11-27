Keshav Maurya Highlights Guru Ravidas's Teachings, Targets Samajwadi Party At Meerut Gathering | File Pic

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the Samrasta Sankalp Yatra Mahasabha organised at Ramlila Ground in Meerut to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas.

Addressing the gathering, Maurya highlighted Guru Ravidas's teachings of equality, brotherhood, humanity and social harmony. He said the saint's philosophy continues to inspire society to rise above caste-based discrimination and social divisions.

During the programme, Maurya paid floral tributes to Guru Ravidas and carried the saint's sacred footwear on his head as part of the ceremonial procession. In a significant announcement, he said the Meerut Municipal Corporation would name a grand building after Sant Guru Ravidas and install a large statue in his honour.

Maurya also criticised the Samajwadi Party over law and order, claiming that the BJP government takes prompt action against those involved in crimes against women. He also referred to the upcoming parliamentary session and women's reservation.