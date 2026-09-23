Kashi To Showcase Banarasi Silk, GI Products & Traditional Crafts At UP International Trade Show | AI Generated Representational Image

Varanasi, September 23: Kashi is ready to showcase its ancient heritage, rich legacy, traditional handicrafts, and products developed to meet modern market requirements at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida. The fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show will be organized from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida. It will showcase the diversity of Kashi, from its cuisine and clothing to home decor, traditional attire, and daily-use products.

Banarasi silk sarees, wooden toys, pink meenakari, soft stone jali work, various handmade Banarasi silk products, and other traditional products, along with products developed to meet modern market demands, will also be displayed. The event will provide local entrepreneurs and artisans an opportunity to connect with the global market.

Deputy Commissioner, District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Center, Abhishek Priyadarshi, said that 45 entrepreneurs from Varanasi have registered to participate in the UP International Trade Show. They include entrepreneurs associated with One District One Product, micro enterprises, MSMEs, GI products, new and established exporters, One District One Cuisine and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojana.

He said the trade show will display various traditional and modern products of Kashi, including wooden toys, pink meenakari and Banarasi silk sarees. In addition, ODOC products such as launglata, tirangi barfi and Banarasi paan will also be available for tasting. UPITS aims to take locally manufactured products to larger markets while providing entrepreneurs with new business contacts.

MSME and young entrepreneurs' products will showcase Kashi’s changing business environment and its growing presence in new markets. The exhibition will showcase natural wellness products, container bags, multifilament yarn, and other products used to transport various goods. These bags are in high demand in foreign markets.

UPITS will allow buyers to see the diversity of Kashi’s traditional art, crafts, and entrepreneurship on a single platform.

Entrepreneurs participating in the trade show say that such events provide an opportunity to take local products to larger markets. National Award-winning artisans of GI and ODOP pink meenakari, Kunj Bihari and Amrita Singh, an entrepreneur associated with the Varanasi 'Wooden Lacquerware' wooden toy industry, said that such events provide a larger market to people associated with traditional crafts.

Aditi Singh, Director of 'Shri Vidhi Organic Products', a company that manufactures natural wellness products related to women’s health and is a beneficiary of the CM Yuva Yojana, said such events allow entrepreneurs to take their products to international markets.

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The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show has become an important platform for taking MSMEs and handicrafts from Purvanchal, as well as the entire state, from local markets to national and global markets, connecting them with new buyers and promoting technological and industrial expansion. New orders, investment, and industrial expansion are boosting employment and the local economy.

Rajesh Bhatia

President,

The Small Industries Association, Varanasi

Registered entrepreneurs from Varanasi

ODOP - 15

MSMEs - 7

New exporters - 7

Established exporters - 1

GI products - 10

ODOC - 4

CM Yuva - 1