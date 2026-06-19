Karbala Comes Alive In Lucknow: Emotional Reenactment Of Imam Hussain’s Caravan Arrival |

Lucknow: An emotional reenactment of the arrival of the caravan of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) in Karbala was held on Thursday at the Karbala Diyanat-ud-Daula complex in Lucknow. Organized by Idara-e-Saqqa-e-Sakina Noorbari, the procession marked the historic event of the 2nd of Muharram, when Imam Hussain’s caravan reached the plains of Karbala.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Kalbe Jawad highlighted the message of sacrifice and steadfastness associated with Karbala. The procession featured camels carrying symbolic litters, the Alam of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.), Zuljanah, the cradle of Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.), black and green flags, and other items representing the historic caravan. Thousands of mourners, including men, women and children, lined the Karbala premises.