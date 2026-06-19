 Karbala Comes Alive In Lucknow: Emotional Reenactment Of Imam Hussain’s Caravan Arrival
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshKarbala Comes Alive In Lucknow: Emotional Reenactment Of Imam Hussain’s Caravan Arrival

Karbala Comes Alive In Lucknow: Emotional Reenactment Of Imam Hussain’s Caravan Arrival

In Lucknow, an emotional reenactment of the arrival of Imam Hussain’s caravan in Karbala was held at the Karbala Diyanat-ud-Daula complex on the 2nd of Muharram. Organized by Idara-e-Saqqa-e-Sakina Noorbari, the procession featured symbolic camels, Alam of Hazrat Abbas, Zuljanah and more. Maulana Kalbe Jawad spoke on sacrifice and resilience, as thousands of mourners attended.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 03:56 AM IST
Karbala Comes Alive In Lucknow: Emotional Reenactment Of Imam Hussain’s Caravan Arrival
Karbala Comes Alive In Lucknow: Emotional Reenactment Of Imam Hussain’s Caravan Arrival |

Lucknow: An emotional reenactment of the arrival of the caravan of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) in Karbala was held on Thursday at the Karbala Diyanat-ud-Daula complex in Lucknow. Organized by Idara-e-Saqqa-e-Sakina Noorbari, the procession marked the historic event of the 2nd of Muharram, when Imam Hussain’s caravan reached the plains of Karbala.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Kalbe Jawad highlighted the message of sacrifice and steadfastness associated with Karbala. The procession featured camels carrying symbolic litters, the Alam of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.), Zuljanah, the cradle of Hazrat Ali Asghar (A.S.), black and green flags, and other items representing the historic caravan. Thousands of mourners, including men, women and children, lined the Karbala premises.

Follow us on