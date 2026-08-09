Kanwar Yatra Goes High-Tech: Every Facility For Shiva Devotees Available At One Click Under The Yogi Government | Representative Image

In Uttar Pradesh, the Kanwar Yatra has now become a confluence of faith, technology and modern arrangements. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, high-tech arrangements have been made across the state to ensure a safe and convenient pilgrimage for Kanwariyas.

Through the Kanwar Yatra App, Shiva devotees are being provided with essential travel-related information at a single click. The app offers details ranging from route maps to temples, toilets, medical facilities and food services. Devotees can also obtain immediate assistance through the app in case of complaints or emergencies.

Facebook, Instagram and X have also been integrated with the app, enabling real-time updates related to the pilgrimage to reach Kanwariyas. In Kanwar Yatra regions including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur, the administrative machinery remains continuously active with arrangements related to healthcare, drinking water, food, toilets and transportation. In addition, pilgrimage routes are being monitored through control rooms, while officials are conducting surprise inspections late into the night to continuously assess the arrangements.

The Kanwar Yatra App is proving highly useful for devotees. Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal stated that more than 25,000 devotees in Baghpat district have used the app so far. Through the app, Kanwariyas are easily obtaining information about the pilgrimage route and essential facilities available along the way. As a result, they do not have to wander in search of facilities during the journey.

She stated that extensive arrangements have been made in Baghpat for food and healthcare, along with ensuring the safe movement of more than 20 lakh people. The administration has prepared the required facilities on the Kanwar route in accordance with the pressure of the pilgrimage traffic.

Special emphasis has also been placed on healthcare services during the Kanwar Yatra. In Baghpat, special bike ambulances equipped with women doctors have been deployed for women Kanwariyas. If required, these bike ambulances will be able to quickly reach the Kanwar route and provide medical assistance to women devotees.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal stated that arrangements have been made in 20 private hospitals for the convenience of pilgrims. In addition, 35 health camps have been set up to provide medical facilities to Kanwar pilgrims. This will ensure immediate treatment if any devotee falls ill or a health-related emergency arises on the pilgrimage route.

Special attention has also been given to the convenience of elderly people, women and Divyang devotees participating in the pilgrimage. Wheelchairs and e-rickshaws have been deployed on a large scale for devotees. The objective is to provide convenience to pilgrims who may face difficulty in walking or covering long distances on foot.

Along with technological facilities, the Yogi government is ensuring the availability of every essential service. Across the state, emphasis has also been placed on making food, drinking water, toilet facilities and healthcare services easily accessible along the pilgrimage routes.

The control room in Ghaziabad has been kept active for monitoring arrangements related to the Kanwar Yatra. Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik has been conducting surprise inspections of the Kanwar route late into the night. During these inspections, arrangements for food and facilities available at various locations are being reviewed, and preparations are also being assessed through visits to the control room.

The Municipal Commissioner has directed officials associated with the Kanwar Yatra to remain on alert round the clock. Continuous monitoring of the Kanwar route is being carried out through the control room so that as soon as any issue is reported, the concerned team can be activated and corrective action taken.

Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik stated that in Ghaziabad, the Kanwar route has been made not only convenient and safe but has also been given a distinctly Shiv-centric appearance. Artwork related to Lord Shiva and the Kanwar Yatra has been painted on the walls along the route. As a result, a unique blend of art and faith is visible on the Kanwar route. Religious themes can be seen at various locations along these routes prepared to welcome Shiva devotees.

This year, the Yogi government has placed special emphasis on the use of technology along with security and basic facilities during the Kanwar Yatra. The Kanwar Yatra App is emerging as a direct medium of communication between devotees and the administration. On one hand, Kanwariyas are receiving essential pilgrimage-related information on their mobile phones, while on the other, control rooms and officials deployed in the field are continuously monitoring the arrangements.