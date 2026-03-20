Kanpur Metro Nears Completion, Boosting Sustainable Urban Transport And Economic Growth | ANI

Lucknow: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sustainable development, fast, future-ready, and pollution-free metro projects are being developed in major cities of the state. In this sequence, the metro project being developed under the Mass Rapid Transit System in the industrial city of Kanpur is rapidly approaching its final phase.

Under the Kanpur Metro project, smooth metro services are currently operational on Corridor-1 from IIT Kanpur to Kanpur Central, and the remaining work is expected to be completed within this year. Trial runs are underway on five elevated stations between Baradevi and Naubasta. Meanwhile, construction of Corridor-2 from Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology to Barra Metro Station is progressing rapidly and is likely to be completed by March 2027.

Corridor-1 of the Kanpur Metro, stretching about 23 km from IIT to Naubasta, has 15.4 km already operational. Construction of the remaining underground and elevated sections is progressing swiftly. Under this, construction of two underground stations between Jharkatti and Transport Nagar is nearly complete, with finishing work also nearing completion.

Track laying has been completed on the up line of the TBM tunnel, while work on the down line is in the final stage. Additionally, structural work on five elevated stations between Baradevi and Naubasta has been completed, with finishing work progressing rapidly. Train testing and trial runs have been ongoing in this section since January 2026, and passenger services are expected to begin soon.

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Under the Kanpur Metro project, construction of Corridor-2, spanning approximately 8.6 km from Chandra Shekhar Azad University to Barra, is also advancing quickly. This corridor includes three underground stations between Rawatpur and Double Pulia, where construction is ongoing, and TBM tunneling work is nearly complete.

Additionally, construction of five elevated stations from CSA University/Vijay Nagar to Barra is in progress. All construction work is targeted for completion by March 2027.

Once completed, the Kanpur Metro project is expected to bring a major transformation in the city’s transportation system. It will not only reduce traffic congestion and pollution but also accelerate economic growth. The project is proving to be a significant step toward providing Kanpur with a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport system.