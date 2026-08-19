Japanese Firms Hail UP As Emerging Global Manufacturing Hub | Image by Gerd Altmann

New Delhi: At the inauguration of the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 and the groundbreaking ceremony of two major projects, leading Japanese and Indian industry groups described Uttar Pradesh as a rapidly emerging hub for investment, manufacturing and employment. Senior executives of Kubota Corporation, Japan, and Spark Minda Corporation Limited shared their investment experiences, partnerships and future prospects in Uttar Pradesh. Both industrialists praised the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and highlighted the state’s infrastructure, skilled human resources, large market, investor-friendly policies and government support as key foundations for industrial expansion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shingo Hanada, President and CEO of Kubota Corporation, Japan, described the ground-breaking of the new manufacturing facility as an important milestone for the company and said that the occasion marks a new phase in Kubota’s long-term commitment and partnership with Uttar Pradesh.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Uttar Pradesh government, Invest UP and all partners whose support and cooperation made this important milestone possible. Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing industrial centers. Kubota’s investment in Uttar Pradesh reflects the company’s long-term confidence in the state’s potential."

He said the industry also wants to play its role in Uttar Pradesh’s progress and in efforts to build India into a developed and stronger economy.

The Kubota CEO said, "For more than 135 years, Kubota has been working with the objective of improving people’s lives and contributing to society. In line with the company’s philosophy, it will continue working in the interests of people to build a better future."

Referring to Kubota’s journey in India, he said the company’s presence in the country has continued to strengthen through strong partnerships. He made special mention of the Nanda family and its organization, saying, "The family has served India for decades and played a pioneering role in the mechanization of agriculture in the country. The partnership between Kubota and the Nanda family’s leadership will continue to grow stronger. Kubota and its Indian partners share the ambition of creating a strong export base for the future. The combination of Japan’s world-class technology with the local understanding and capabilities of Indian partners can create new opportunities in this direction."

At the ceremony, Akash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation Limited, shared his views on the company’s presence and plans in Uttar Pradesh. He said, Uttar Pradesh is now a state of possibilities and new opportunities. Most importantly, the state has become one that prioritizes industry and investment. He added, "Uttar Pradesh is not only building infrastructure but is also creating investor confidence and industrial confidence between investors and the industry."

Akash Minda praised the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "A strong foundation for industrialization has been created in Uttar Pradesh under his leadership. The state has witnessed expansion of expressways, freight corridors, industrial corridors, world-class logistics infrastructure, industrial parks, skilled workforce and smart townships."

He also described the recently operational Noida International Airport as an important achievement for the state’s industrial development. He said that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, he has seen several plans and projects transformed into reality that, until recently, existed only as concepts.

Akash Minda informed, "He was representing the Spark Minda Group, which operates in the automotive manufacturing sector. The company has had a presence in Uttar Pradesh for more than 40 years and currently employs more than 9,000 people in the state. Uttar Pradesh is extremely important for Spark Minda, and the company is committed to expanding its presence here on a much larger scale."

Akash Minda said, "The company is preparing to increase its investments in Uttar Pradesh in areas such as advanced technology, motor parts, electric vehicle (EV) products, electronics, and design and development centers. The company is also moving towards deeper localization and backward integration. Partnerships with Japanese companies will be crucial to this. With the expansion of investment, the company aims to work towards creating employment for around 6,000 to 8,000 additional people in the state."

The Spark Minda Executive Director called upon industries from Japan and around the world to consider investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "The investment prospects in Uttar Pradesh are extremely strong. Japan brings world-class technology, global quality and precision manufacturing, while Uttar Pradesh offers scale, talent, infrastructure, policy support, a large market and a business-friendly environment. Indian companies bring local capabilities, a better understanding of customer needs and the ambition to grow further. The combination of all these capabilities can help Uttar Pradesh emerge as an important global manufacturing hub."

Akash Minda stated, "Investment in Uttar Pradesh should not be limited to business growth but should also focus on creating maximum employment opportunities. The company’s objective is to expand its industrial presence in the state while contributing to employment generation and the realization of the vision of a developed India."

He said the industry should recognize the opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh and take advantage of the potential for large-scale investment. He reiterated his own commitment to making larger investments in Uttar Pradesh.