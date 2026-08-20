Japanese Delegation Receives Grand Welcome In Jewar, Marks New Chapter In India-Japan Ties

जेवर की जमीं पर जापानी मेहमानों का जोरदार स्वागत, भारत-जापान रिश्तों में नए अध्याय का आरंभ | File Pic

Jewar (GautamBuddha Nagar): On Wednesday, Jewar became witness to a new chapter in the centuries-old friendship between India and Japan and their modern industrial partnership. Representatives of Japan’s prestigious Kubota company received a grand welcome in accordance with Indian traditions and with warmth and hospitality upon their arrival in Jewar. Students from Jewar welcomed the Japanese guests while carrying the national flags of India and Japan in their hands.

The proposed industrial unit was inaugurated with Bhoomi Pujan and the foundation stone was laid amid traditional rituals and Vedic chanting.

On the occasion, Kubota President and Chief Executive Officer Shingo Hanada, Escorts Kubota Limited Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, senior company officials, Japanese representatives, farmers from the region and other dignitaries were present.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said, "Relations between India and Japan are not limited to industry, investment and trade, but are rooted in centuries-old spiritual and cultural ties. Lord Gautama Buddha’s message of compassion, kindness, peace and humanity travelled from the land of India to Japan. This is a testament to the fact that India’s culture, based on the values of kindness and compassion, holds a distinctive place among the world’s finest cultures. Today, that ancient spiritual relationship is being infused with the new strength of modern technology, industry and development. Japan’s technology, the land of Jewar’s farmers and Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to development will together create new opportunities for employment and prosperity. A new chapter in India-Japan relations is beginning from the land of Jewar."

An emotional moment during the programme came when the farming women and farmers from those very families whose land is being used to establish Kubota’s industrial facility presented their Japanese friends with a special memento conveying a message of India-Japan friendship.

MLA Dhirendra Singh said, "The farmers are the true partners in Jewar’s journey of development. By giving their land, they have not merely provided space for an industry but have also laid the foundation for employment opportunities for the region’s youth and prosperity for future generations. The message of friendship presented by the farmer families to their Japanese friends expresses the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’- the world is one family."

The participation of students, farmers and women in welcoming the Japanese delegation gave the programme the character of India-Japan cultural closeness. On one side stood Japan’s modern technology and industrial capabilities, while on the other were the soil of Jewar, the contribution of its farmers and the warm hospitality of Indian culture.