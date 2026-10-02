'It's Unfinished Business Because, As A Player, You Don't Get That Many Opportunities To Play In The World Cups': Shubman Gill On ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 | JioStar

India captain and the number-one-ranked ODI batter in the world, Shubman Gill, has his eyes firmly set on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 and leading the Men in Blue at next year's marquee event. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill opened up about his growth in the role since taking over as captain and the advantage of having seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup around the corner.

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Speaking to JioStar ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies, Shubman Gill reflected on captaining India in two formats and his growth in the role since he took over:

"I look at it more like a responsibility. Even while growing up, it was not really my dream that I had to become India's captain one day. My dream was always to play for the country and win matches for my country, and that was always my aim growing up. So, when I got this opportunity to captain, obviously, it was a big honour and a big responsibility. And I look at it as I have been given the responsibility of the team, and that makes things a lot easier for me. I don't feel that much pressure about this thing because I feel that if I do things with the right intent, then everything will fall into place.”

On having unfinished business at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after the heartbreaking end to the previous campaign:

"Yes, absolutely, it's unfinished business because of the way we played throughout that World Cup. We were looking like the best team in the tournament. But World Cups are like that. You might play the entire tournament well, but you don't play one game well, and that game could be the final of the World Cup. So definitely, it is unfinished business. And as a player, you don't get that many opportunities to represent your country in a World Cup. There could be two, three, four, five, you never know. So, every World Cup that you play for your country is a big honour. So, very grateful to be able to play another one.”

On being the World No.1 ranked batter in ODIs:

"The first time when I became the number one-ranked batsman, I think it was during the 2023 World Cup. And it felt good. As a kid, you look at the rankings, so it was like a tick mark that, 'Okay, once I want to become the number one-ranked ODI batsman.' So it feels good, but I think right now it doesn't matter as much. For me, it's more important that if you step out in a match, go to bat, then how you can make the team win, how you can contribute.”

On having the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma around in the team:

"I feel extremely lucky. Virat bhai is probably the best ODI batter, and Rohit bhai is the best ODI opener in the world. And then to be able to have these two players in the team and their experience, and the moments that they have shared together, it's great, and we really enjoy having them in the team. And their experience is very valuable for us.”

On taking advice from Kohli and Rohit on the field:

"Often, not just those two; I go to even KL or Shreyas, for that matter. I like to take everyone's opinion, but then, at the end of the day, if I feel, 'Okay, this is something I missed in my mind, that I didn't consider,' then I take their opinion. But most of the time, it happens that if they come to suggest something, then I might have thought about it. If I haven't thought about it, then I'll think about what their thoughts are, what their opinions are. So, you listen to everyone, see what they are thinking, and then what, according to me, would work best in that situation; I think learning comes from that."

Watch Follow the Blues’ ‘The Shubman Show’ exclusively on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Watch the third ODI of the West Indies’ tour of India on Saturday, October 3, from 2 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.