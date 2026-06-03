ITBP Jawan's Mother's Leg Amputation Case Under Probe Amid Conflicting Claims | Twitter/@LtGenGurmit

Kanpur: The case involving the amputation of the leg of an elderly woman, whose son serves in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has taken several dramatic turns, prompting a wider investigation by authorities in Kanpur. The incident, which initially sparked outrage and allegations of medical negligence, is now under intense scrutiny as new facts and conflicting claims continue to surface.

The woman was reportedly admitted for treatment at a hospital where her condition worsened, eventually leading to the amputation of one of her legs. Following the surgery, family members alleged negligence and accused medical staff of failing to provide proper treatment. The allegations triggered public concern and demands for accountability. However, as officials began examining medical records and statements from those involved, multiple versions of events emerged. Investigators are now reviewing treatment documents, hospital procedures and expert medical opinions to determine whether the amputation was medically necessary or the result of lapses in care.

Authorities have questioned hospital staff and collected relevant evidence as part of the ongoing inquiry. Health department officials said a detailed investigation is essential before reaching any conclusions, given the complexity of the case and the contradictory information that has surfaced. The matter gained significant attention because the victim’s son is an ITBP jawan, leading to strong reactions from the public and demands for a transparent probe. Officials have assured the family that the investigation will be conducted impartially and that action will be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

Meanwhile, the family continues to seek justice and clarity regarding the circumstances that led to the amputation. The case has once again highlighted concerns over patient care, medical accountability and the need for thorough investigations in cases involving serious allegations against healthcare institutions.