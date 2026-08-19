India-Japan Ties Gain New Strength, Strategic Partnership With UP On The Rise: Suresh Khanna | X / @_InvestUP

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, strong law and order, world-class infrastructure and investment-friendly policies have placed Uttar Pradesh among the most promising investment destinations. Japan is now moving forward in the state’s development journey not merely as an investor, but as a long-term and strategic partner."

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Addressing the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet 2026 held at Taj Palace in New Delhi, Suresh Khanna said, "Relations between India and Japan are continuously strengthening on the basis of shared values, a common outlook and mutual priorities. The participation of a large Japanese delegation is evidence of the growing confidence of Japanese industry in Uttar Pradesh." He welcomed the Japanese delegation, including Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture.

Suresh Khanna said, "Strong law and order, improved connectivity, a vast consumer market, skilled human resources, policy-driven governance and rapidly developing infrastructure are among Uttar Pradesh’s major strengths. Systems such as ‘Nivesh Mitra’ have made it easier to do business and accelerated the process of translating investment proposals into reality."

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He added, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Japan has given fresh momentum to industrial and institutional dialogue between the two sides. New opportunities are now emerging in areas such as green hydrogen, automobiles, advanced manufacturing, technology, innovation and healthcare. Uttar Pradesh does not view Japan merely as an investor, but welcomes it as a trusted partner in sustainable and long-term development."

He expressed confidence that the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 would take the economic, industrial and institutional relations between the two sides to a new height.