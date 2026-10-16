'India Is Not Bangladesh' CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Attempts To Change Power Through Anarchy | X

Lucknow, October 16: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a sharp attack on forces dreaming of a change of power in India along the lines of Bangladesh. He said, "In a democracy, power comes through the people’s mandate, not through anarchy. Attempts are being made to put the tools of anarchy in the hands of young people instead of the torch of nation-building."

Targeting these forces for allegedly spreading instability in the country under the guise of electoral reforms and the slogan of justice, the Chief Minister said, "India’s democracy is a mighty banyan tree rooted in public trust. No storm of conspiracies can shake Indian democracy."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added, "The youth of the country are meant to shape India’s future, not to satisfy anyone’s hunger for power. The people have identified the Marichs and Kalanemis of politics and kept them away from power." He alleged that attempts are being made to plunge the country into the fire of anarchy to seize power.

The Chief Minister asserted that the country would never allow such a political conspiracy to succeed.