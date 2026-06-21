Income Tax Department Issues Notice To Azam Khan-Linked Jauhar Trust | Representational Image

Rampur: The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust, a prominent educational and charitable institution associated with senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The development marks another challenge for the trust, which has been under scrutiny by various agencies in recent years.

According to reports, the notice seeks information and clarification on certain financial and administrative matters related to the trust. Officials are expected to examine relevant records and documents as part of the process. The exact details of the notice have not been made public, but sources indicate that the department is seeking compliance with tax-related requirements.

The Jauhar Trust manages several educational institutions in Rampur and has long been associated with Azam Khan, who played a key role in its establishment and expansion. Over the years, the trust has been at the center of multiple legal and administrative proceedings involving land, finances and institutional management.

The latest action by the Income Tax Department is likely to intensify attention on the trust's operations. Representatives of the trust are expected to respond to the notice and provide the required information within the stipulated timeframe.

The development comes amid continuing legal challenges faced by Azam Khan and members of his family. While supporters view the actions as politically motivated, authorities maintain that all inquiries are being conducted in accordance with legal procedures and statutory requirements.

Further developments are expected after the department reviews the trust’s response and supporting documents.