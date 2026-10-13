IIM Kashipur's Delhi City Meet '26 Focuses On Alumni Engagement, Industry Connect & Institutional Growth | File Pic

Dehradun, 13 October 2026: The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) organised its Delhi City Meet ’26 on 10 October 2026 at The Tivoli, Chattarpur, New Delhi. The event, organised by the institute’s Alumni Relations Committee (ARC), brought together around 90 alumni, faculty members and institute representatives for an exchange on industry experience, student mentoring and engagement with the alumni community.

The meet provided a platform for alumni from different graduating batches to reconnect and share perspectives from their professional journeys. Discussions highlighted how alumni working across sectors can help current students understand industry expectations, explore career pathways and gain practical insights beyond the classroom. Mentorship and knowledge sharing also emerged as important means of strengthening the link between management education and the workplace.

The event was attended by Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development), and Prof. Utkarsh, Chairperson, Alumni Relations Committee, IIM Kashipur.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Kunal Ganguly said, “For IIM Kashipur, nurturing a strong alumni ecosystem can be a significant catalyst for institutional development, industry engagement, student success, and national and international recognition. Alumni should be regarded not simply as beneficiaries of the institution’s past, but as partners in shaping its future.”

Speaking about the value of alumni engagement for students, Prof. Utkarsh said, “City meets are always an important element in the way we interact with you. Our alumni are acquiring a great deal of experience in the industry, and we would like them to return and share their views with the students.” He noted that such interactions can bring students closer to professional experiences and perspectives from a range of sectors.

The interactive session featured alumni sharing their career journeys, professional insights and experiences from their time at IIM Kashipur. Mr. Jatin Kumar, Founder of Propert.shop and alumnus of the PGP 2011–2013 batch, encouraged alumni to contribute to students’ development through mentorship and knowledge sharing. Appreciating the contribution of faculty members, he said, “A great deal of appreciation to all the faculty members for their selfless service to the students, to the alumni, and to the institute.”

Mr. Davinder Yadav, Growth Lead (DGM) at Samsung Electronics and alumnus of the PGP 2014–2016 batch, emphasised the importance of collaboration within the alumni network, saying, “We should come together as a team, coming together, working together and delivering together. My doors are always open to anyone who is part of our institute.”

Mr. Himanshu Agarwal, an alumnus of IIM Kashipur, reflected on the value of the institute experience, saying, “We all came to college with the aim of obtaining an MBA, but we ended up gaining so much more. We should get together more often to help the IIM Kashipur alumni community grow.”

The meet concluded with networking and informal interactions, allowing participants to renew professional connections and discuss ways to remain engaged with the institute. The event highlighted the potential of alumni networks to complement classroom learning with industry perspectives, career insights and professional mentorship, while strengthening the institute’s engagement with its alumni community.

PIB DEHRADUN

Government of India

Press Release, Dated: 13/10/2026