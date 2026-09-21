Healthcare Trust Honours Lucknow Doctors At Iconic Awards Marking 5 Years Of Health Awareness Work | File Pic

Lucknow: The Healthcare Trust hosted its Healthcare Iconic Awards to mark the completion of five years of its work in promoting health awareness. Several doctors, physiotherapists and nutrition experts from Lucknow were honoured for their contributions to healthcare and community well-being.Senior cardiologist Dr Mukul Mishra presented the awards to medical professionals, including DM cardiologist Dr Mohammad Yunus, radiologist Dr Shivmani, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Siddharth Tiwari, and gynaecologists Dr Ruchita Singh and Dr Smriti Khare. Leading physiotherapists and dieticians were also recognised during the ceremony.

Plastic surgeon Dr Harsh Singh attended the event, where the Healthcare Trust magazine was also launched.

For the past five years, the Healthcare Trust has organised initiatives aimed at improving public awareness about healthy lifestyles, preventive healthcare and nutrition.