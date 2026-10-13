Haridwar Kumbh-2027: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils Official Logo, Website And Anthem

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveils the official logo, website and anthem for Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027 at a ceremony in Haridwar | File Photo

Haridwar, October 12, 2026: With the aim of showcasing the religious, spiritual and cultural identity of Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027 on a wider platform, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami today unveiled the official logo, website and anthem of the Kumbh. These three initiatives mark an important step towards taking the unique identity of Kumbh to audiences across India and the world, making event-related information accessible through digital platforms, and spreading the message of the upcoming Kumbh among the masses.

धर्मनगरी हरिद्वार में "हरिद्वार कुंभ-2027" की वेबसाइट, गीत और आधिकारिक लोगो लॉन्च किया। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में हमारी डबल इंजन सरकार हरिद्वार कुंभ-2027 को भव्य एवं दिव्य स्वरूप प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। कुंभ की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/YaMeQXbHuT के माध्यम से श्रद्धालुओं और आगंतुकों को आयोजन से जुड़ी प्रामाणिक जानकारियां डिजिटल माध्यम से उपलब्ध होंगी। यह ऐतिहासिक आयोजन देवभूमि उत्तराखंड की समृद्ध सनातन संस्कृति, आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं और गौरवशाली विरासत को वैश्विक स्तर पर नई पहचान दिलाने के साथ ही भारत की सांस्कृतिक चेतना और आध्यात्मिक वैभव को भी प्रदर्शित करेगा। इस अवसर पर माननीय कैबिनेट मंत्रीगण उपस्थित रहे। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 12, 2026

Addressing a programme organised at the auditorium of the Mela Control Building (CCR) on Monday, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the official logo, website and anthem of Kumbh-2027. He said that Kumbh is a grand celebration of India’s ancient spiritual traditions, Sanatan culture and collective faith. Haridwar Kumbh holds special religious significance for millions of devotees. The state government is committed to organising a divine and grand Kumbh Mela-2027. All necessary arrangements will be ensured to make the event safe, well-organised and convenient for pilgrims. He added that the official logo, website and anthem would effectively showcase the identity of Kumbh and play an important role in connecting devotees and the general public with the event.

Official Logo Reflects Religious Heritage

The official logo of Haridwar Kumbh-2027 brings together the religious identity of Haridwar, reverence for the River Ganga and the distinctive features of Sanatan traditions. It depicts Maa Ganga, the Har Ki Pauri area, the Dhanush Bridge and the divine glow of sunrise. The logo also features a statue of Lord Shiva, saints and ascetics, the Trishul and Damru—symbols associated with Sanatan traditions—as well as the hills of Maa Mansa Devi and Maa Chandi Devi.

These symbols collectively reflect Haridwar’s spiritual significance and the cultural heritage of Kumbh. The logo can be used across promotional materials, publications and digital platforms associated with the event. It will help establish a consistent visual identity for Kumbh and bring greater coherence to its publicity and promotional activities.

To design the logo for Kumbh Mela-2027, the Mela administration had invited entries from young people and students across Uttarakhand. After reviewing hundreds of submissions, the selection committee considered 13 outstanding and original designs and selected the best entry submitted by Madhu Sharma, a resident of Vikas Colony, Jagjeetpur, Haridwar. The official logo of Haridwar Kumbh-2027 was finalised on the basis of her design.

Website To Provide Kumbh Information

The official website of Kumbh Mela-2027, https://haridwarkumbh.uk.gov.in, will provide devotees, visitors and the general public with access to authentic information related to Kumbh.

The availability of information through this digital platform will facilitate the systematic dissemination of event-related updates and help connect devotees living in different parts of India and abroad with the Kumbh. The website will make information about preparations and the event more accessible while providing a wider platform to showcase Haridwar’s religious identity.

Anthem Captures Faith And Festivity

The unveiling of the official anthem of Kumbh Mela-2027 was one of the major highlights of the programme. Beginning with the lines, “Sadhu aur santon ke man mein harsh chha gaya, Kumbh ka parv aa gaya” (Joy has filled the hearts of saints and ascetics; the festival of Kumbh has arrived), the anthem captures the excitement surrounding the arrival of Kumbh, the enthusiasm of saints and ascetics, and the deep faith of devotees.

The song has been written, sung and composed by Raghav Raja, a singer from Haridwar. It aims to spread the message of the upcoming Kumbh among the masses and strengthen cultural engagement with the event. Music and devotional songs have long served as powerful expressions of public sentiment during religious celebrations. In this context, the official anthem is expected to play an important role in bringing the traditions, festive spirit and spiritual atmosphere of Kumbh closer to the people.

Tradition Meets Modern Communication

Haridwar Kumbh-2027 presents a significant opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand’s spiritual heritage, religious tourism and cultural identity on a wider platform. The official logo will provide a distinctive visual identity to the event, the website will facilitate the digital dissemination of information, and the anthem will express the emotions associated with the arrival of Kumbh. The coordinated use of these three platforms will help present the religious significance, cultural richness and traditions of Kumbh to a wider audience.

The use of modern communication platforms while preserving the spiritual dignity of age-old traditions will help take the message of Kumbh to national and international audiences. These initiatives will further strengthen the presentation of Haridwar’s religious identity and the unique significance of Kumbh before devotees across India and around the world.

Cabinet Ministers Attend Unveiling

Cabinet Ministers Shri Ganesh Joshi, Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, Shri Subodh Uniyal, Shri Saurabh Bahuguna, Shri Khajan Das, Shri Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Shri Madan Kaushik, Shri Pradeep Batra and Shri Ram Singh Kaida were present at the programme.

Other dignitaries and officials present included Mela Officer Smt. Sonika, District Magistrate Shri Mayur Dixit, SSP Shri Navneet Bhullar, Director General of Information Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, Chief Development Officer Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra, Additional Mela Officer Shri Dayanand Saraswati, Additional District Magistrate Shri Jitendra Kumar, and Deputy Mela Officers Shri Akash Joshi and Shri Manjeet Singh, along with senior officials of the Mela and district administrations.