Handcrafted With Devotion: Photojournalist Keeps Muharram Tradition Alive Through Intricate Zarihs |

As preparations for Muharram gather pace across the city, photojournalist Azam Hussain is keeping a cherished tradition alive through his remarkable craftsmanship and devotion. For nearly ten years, Hussain has been handcrafting beautiful zarihs and tazias for his family’s azakhana, choosing creativity and personal dedication over ready-made decorations.

This year, too, he has created a stunning collection of intricately designed zarihs and tazias, spending nearly a month perfecting every detail. His work reflects both artistic excellence and deep reverence for the sacrifice of Imam Hussain, whose memory is commemorated during the holy month of Muharram.

Among this year’s creations are two finely crafted two-foot zarihs and an impressive four-foot grand zarih. Hussain used thermocol, cardboard and traditional embossed decorative paper to give the structures their distinctive appearance. A striking combination of golden and silver sheets adds elegance and brilliance to the designs.

One of the highlights of his work is the delicately crafted dome, created through meticulous card-sheet cutting. The detailed patterns and finishing touches showcase the patience and precision involved in the process.

Hussain’s efforts stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of Muharram traditions. By creating these symbolic structures with his own hands, he not only preserves a cultural and religious heritage but also inspires younger generations to appreciate the craftsmanship and devotion associated with Azadari.