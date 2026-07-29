Guru Purnima Celebrations: CM Yogi Performs Worship Rituals Of Mahayogi Gorakhnath | X / @GorakhnathMndr

Gorakhpur: On the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning performed a special worship of Shiva incarnation Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath in accordance with the traditions of the Nath sect. On the occasion, he also offered prayers with due rituals to his revered Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, his grand guru, the late Mahant Digvijaynath, Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath, and all the revered Gurus of the Nath tradition. Gorakshapeethadhishwar paid his respects to Bhagwan Gorakhnath and all the revered Gurus, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for their guidance on the path of public welfare.

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The special Guru Purnima rituals at the Gorakhnath Temple commenced early in the morning and concluded with a collective Aarti. Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings to all the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

Whenever Gorakshapeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath is at the Gorakhnath Temple, offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and the revered Gurus of the Nath tradition forms an integral part of his daily routine. However, Guru Purnima holds special significance for the temple's distinctive worship ceremonies.

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On Wednesday, amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, Gorakshapeethadhishwar performed worship rituals before Mahayogi Gorakhnath, all the deities enshrined in the temple complex, and the statues of the Gurus of the Nath tradition. As part of the ceremonial observances, he first paid obeisance at the darbar of Bhagwan Gorakhnath, the Adi Guru of the Nath tradition, where he performed a special worship amid Vedic chants.

He then visited all the shrines of the deities in the temple complex and offered prayers. Thereafter, he visited the samadhi of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath, his grand guru, the late Mahant Digvijaynath, his revered Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, and other departed Gurus, offering prayers to each amid Vedic chanting and seeking their blessings.

In keeping with the unique traditions of the Nath sect, the Mahaprasad of Rot was also offered to Guru Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath Temple. After the completion of the ceremonial worship, the traditional collective Aarti of Guru Purnima was performed, and reverence was offered to all the revered Gurus.