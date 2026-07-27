Guru Purnima 2026: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Lead Special Worship At Gorakhnath Temple In Gorakhpur | X

Gorakhpur, July 27: Guru Purnima, the sacred festival that celebrates the Guru-disciple relationship in Sanatan philosophy and culture, holds special significance for Gorakshpeeth. Guru Purnima Mahotsav is the occasion when the Gorakshpeethadhishwar offers worship and obeisance to Shivavatar and Adiguru of the Nath sect, Mahayogi Gorakhnath, along with the revered Gurus of the Peeth who preceded him. Thereafter, he showers his disciples and the devotees of Gorakshpeeth with his blessings. Carrying forward this tradition of Gorakshpeeth, the present Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be seen in the dual roles of disciple and Guru on Guru Purnima (Wednesday, July 29).

The deep and inseparable bond between Guru Purnima and the Nath sect can be easily understood by witnessing the grand religious ceremonies organized at Gorakhnath Temple on this occasion. All Nath Yogis have upheld the dignity and prestige of this tradition with complete devotion and dedication. From Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath to Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath, all have not only enriched this tradition but have also inspired people to honor the Guru.

Despite the numerous responsibilities of holding the important office of Chief Minister, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath makes it a point to visit Gorakhnath Temple every Guru Purnima to seek the blessings of his Guru and to bless his disciples. Continuing this tradition, he will once again remain present at the temple on Wednesday for the Guru Purnima worship.

Since the emergence of the Nath sect, the Guru-disciple tradition has remained inseparable from it and has continued uninterrupted. In the Nath tradition, there is no distinction between the Guru and God. The Guru is God, and God is the Guru. This is why Guru Purnima Mahotsav holds special significance for Gorakhnath Temple.

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On the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will offer special worship to Mahayogi Gorakhnath on Wednesday (July 29) and pay homage to the Gurus of the Nath sect. There is also a tradition of offering Rot to Shivavatar Guru Gorakhnath on this festival. After completing the religious rituals, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar will bless his disciples and the followers of Gorakshpeeth. The week-long Shri Ram Katha, which has been underway at Gorakhnath Temple since July 23, will also conclude on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

On Guru Purnima, Wednesday, the series of Guru worship at Gorakhnath Temple will begin early in the morning. The Gorakshpeethadhishwar will first offer worship to Guru Gorakhnath in accordance with all prescribed rituals. This will be followed by special worship at the samadhi sites of all Nath Yogis and at the temples dedicated to various deities. The worship ceremonies will conclude with a collective Aarti.

After performing the rituals, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar will come among his disciples. One by one, the disciples will approach the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, apply a tilak, and receive his blessings. Following his blessings, a community feast (Sahbhoj) will be organized at the temple.

Guru Purnima Mahotsav at Gorakhnath Temple: Wednesday's Program

. Offering of Rot to Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ji, worship, and special prayers at all deities' idols and samadhi sites within the temple premises, from 5:00 am to 6:00 am.

. Collective Aarti, from 6:30 am to 7:00 am.

. Conclusion of the seven-day Shri Ram Katha, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.

. Bhajan and blessings (Ashirvachan), from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

. Community feast (Sahbhoj/Bhandara), from 12:30 pm onwards.

Although the sacred resonance of religion and spirituality echoes continuously at Gorakshpeeth and Gorakhnath Temple, the festival of Guru Purnima is exceptionally significant here. The Nath sect is fundamentally a Guru-guided path. From this perspective, Gorakshpeeth and Guru Purnima share an inseparable bond.

The Guru-disciple tradition lies at the very foundation of this Peeth. Through the Guru tradition, the Nath tradition has progressed. This is why Gorakshpeeth is revered across the world as a symbol of the Guru tradition. By preserving this tradition through every era, the Peeth has paved the way for public welfare. Shivavatar Bhagwan Gorakhnath made Yoga a medium for the welfare of society, and the sages of the Nath sect who followed him carried forward this mission of public welfare.

Sanatan culture accords the Guru a position even higher than Govind (God). The Guru's ultimate objective is the welfare of all, and this is the teaching imparted to the disciple. In the Nath tradition, successive generations of Gorakshpeethadhishwar have expanded the tradition of public welfare inherited from their Gurus. The present Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Yogi Adityanath, continues to elevate this legacy.

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In carrying forward the public welfare mission inherited through the Guru tradition, the last three generations of Gorakshpeeth have set remarkable benchmarks. Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj, the architect of the present form of Gorakhnath Temple, established the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in 1932, recognizing education as the most powerful medium for public welfare. Brahmaleen Mahant Ji also donated two of his colleges to establish Gorakhpur University. During his time, an Ayurvedic medical center was also established within the temple premises.

These initiatives were further expanded by his disciple, Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj, who gave new dimensions to all projects related to education, healthcare, Yoga, and service. His disciple and the present Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has transformed the sapling planted by his grand Guru and nurtured by his Guru into a banyan tree dedicated to public welfare. What began as an educational initiative in a rented room has now expanded into dozens of institutions, including a university.

Guru Shri Gorakshnath Chikitsalaya, operated by Gorakshpeeth, has earned a distinguished reputation across Purvanchal for medical treatment. Gorakshpeeth has continuously accelerated the spread of Yoga. The essence of the public welfare teachings inherited through the Guru tradition of the Peeth is also reflected in Yogi Adityanath's role as Chief Minister.