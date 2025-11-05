 Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshGujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling

Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling

Gujarat made a notable impression at the Global Wildlife Fair 2025 in New Delhi, attracting global tour operators and enthusiasts from over 25 countries. The state’s pavilion highlighted iconic experiences like tracking Asiatic lions in Gir, birding safaris in Kutch, and cultural village tourism.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:43 AM IST
article-image
Gujarat’s pavilion at Global Wildlife Fair 2025 draws global praise for its rich wildlife and sustainable tourism showcase | File Photo

Lucknow: Gujarat made a notable impression at the Global Wildlife Fair 2025 in New Delhi, attracting global tour operators and enthusiasts from over 25 countries. The state’s pavilion highlighted iconic experiences like tracking Asiatic lions in Gir, birding safaris in Kutch, and cultural village tourism.

Global Delegates Praise Gujarat’s Ecotourism Depth and Diversity

Delegates praised Gujarat as "a destination with depth and discovery" due to its mix of large mammals and unique ecosystems appealing to wildlife-focused travelers.

State Representatives Win Top Ecotourism Awards

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections

Five state representatives received top ecotourism awards: Eesha Munshi (Naturalist of the Year), Urmil Jhaveri (Wildlife Photography Award), and Shabbir Malek(Lifetime Achievement Award), among others. Industry leaders noted Gujarat’s strong storytelling, which emphasized how tourism elevates global wildlife travel standards while celebrating local heritage. Gujarat’s standout participation positions the state firmly in the premium ecotourism market worldwide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation...

Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation...

Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To...

Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To...

Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Posts Abusive Reel Against Hindu Gods To Gain Followers In Etawah;...

Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Posts Abusive Reel Against Hindu Gods To Gain Followers In Etawah;...

Faridabad Shooting Incident: Police Issues Statement, Says 'Girl Student Shot On Left Arm, Culprit...

Faridabad Shooting Incident: Police Issues Statement, Says 'Girl Student Shot On Left Arm, Culprit...

UP Speeds Up Revenue Case Disposal Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

UP Speeds Up Revenue Case Disposal Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring