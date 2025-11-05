Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling

Gujarat’s pavilion at Global Wildlife Fair 2025 draws global praise for its rich wildlife and sustainable tourism showcase | File Photo

Lucknow: Gujarat made a notable impression at the Global Wildlife Fair 2025 in New Delhi, attracting global tour operators and enthusiasts from over 25 countries. The state’s pavilion highlighted iconic experiences like tracking Asiatic lions in Gir, birding safaris in Kutch, and cultural village tourism.

Global Delegates Praise Gujarat’s Ecotourism Depth and Diversity

Delegates praised Gujarat as "a destination with depth and discovery" due to its mix of large mammals and unique ecosystems appealing to wildlife-focused travelers.

State Representatives Win Top Ecotourism Awards

Five state representatives received top ecotourism awards: Eesha Munshi (Naturalist of the Year), Urmil Jhaveri (Wildlife Photography Award), and Shabbir Malek(Lifetime Achievement Award), among others. Industry leaders noted Gujarat’s strong storytelling, which emphasized how tourism elevates global wildlife travel standards while celebrating local heritage. Gujarat’s standout participation positions the state firmly in the premium ecotourism market worldwide.