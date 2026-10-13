Govt Is Dedicated To Women’s Dignity, Self-Respect And A Life Of Honour: Chief Minister | X / @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri. Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister wrote on X that every initiative of the double-engine government is dedicated to ensuring women’s dignity, self-respect and a life of honour.

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The Chief Minister wrote that the divine form of Maa Chandraghanta, symbolising the radiance, dignity and indomitable courage of women’s power, conveys the message that women’s safety, respect and self-respect are the foundation of an empowered and prosperous society.

Embracing this spirit, the state’s double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is setting new benchmarks in women’s empowerment through good governance.

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, rampant lawlessness across the state had cast a shadow over women’s safety and dignity. At that time, instead of empowering mothers and sisters, the primary focus was on strengthening the families of those in power.

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The Chief Minister said that the government’s initiatives now range from protecting the lives of girl children and raising awareness about education through Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, to supporting their bright future through the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and ensuring dignity in marriage through the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

These initiatives also include supporting motherhood through the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, providing relief from smoke through the Ujjwala Yojana, safeguarding women’s dignity through the construction of household toilets under the Izzat Ghar initiative, and granting property rights through Gharauni.

The government has also ensured lifelong free bus travel for women aged above 60 years and provided social security through old-age pensions.

Every initiative of the double-engine government, the Chief Minister said, is dedicated to ensuring women’s dignity, self-respect and a life of honour.