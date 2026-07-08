Government Takes Tough Stand on Alleged Irregularities In Offerings At Badrinath Temple; High-Level Committee To Probe, Employee Suspended | File Pic

Dehradun: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Government has initiated strict action following complaints of alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at Shri Badrinath Dham.

A three-member high-level committee, headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. Simultaneously, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), in a significant step towards maintaining administrative transparency and discipline, has suspended Pramod Nautiyal, Personal Assistant posted in the Chairman’s Office, with immediate effect. An FIR has also been registered against him.

The committee constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities in donations and offerings at Shri Badrinath Temple comprises Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop as Chairman, National Health Mission (NHM) Managing Director Sandeep Tiwari, and Jagat Singh Chauhan, Director (Finance) in the Office of the Director General, Medical and Health Department, as members.

According to the order issued by Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, the committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities related to donations and offerings received at the temple and submit its report along with recommendations to the State Government within 15 days.

During the course of the inquiry, the committee may seek assistance or expert opinion from any officer, specialist, or other concerned person, if required. It will also recommend measures to make the management of donations and offerings more transparent, accountable, and efficient.

Meanwhile, the BKTC has suspended Pramod Nautiyal, Personal Assistant in the Chairman’s Office. A show-cause notice had been issued to him on July 3, 2026, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities in the discharge of his official duties came to light. A four-member inquiry committee was also constituted to conduct a fair and detailed investigation.

After examining his reply and the preliminary findings of the inquiry committee, the allegations were found to be substantiated at the prima facie stage. The committee recommended disciplinary action against the employee and observed that allowing him to continue in his current position could adversely affect the investigation.

In view of these findings, and to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry, Pramod Nautiyal has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. An FIR has also been lodged against him.

During the suspension period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. He has been attached to the BKTC Office at Joshimath in Chamoli district. He will not be permitted to leave the headquarters without prior approval of the competent authority and will be required to fully cooperate with the ongoing inquiry and disciplinary proceedings.

The BKTC has reiterated that transparency, accountability, and discipline remain its highest priorities, and that any instance of irregularity will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.